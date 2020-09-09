Attorney General Ken Paxton today commended the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas for dismissing demands of multiple individual and organization plaintiffs who sought sweeping, judicially-imposed changes to the administration of Texas elections. The court concluded that it lacks jurisdiction to micro-manage the election process, which is dictated by the Texas Legislature, and that it cannot overstep its constitutionally defined role.

“Protecting the integrity of Texas elections is one of my top priorities and I commend today’s decision for properly recognizing the Texas Legislature’s control over election law. Law established by the Legislature must be followed consistently,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Upending the procedures established by state and local leaders would have sown chaos and threatened to disenfranchise lawful voters.”

Read a copy of the order here.