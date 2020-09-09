Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,408 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Com­mends San Anto­nio Fed­er­al Court for Dis­miss­ing Case Urg­ing Changes to In-Per­son Voting

Attorney General Ken Paxton today commended the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas for dismissing demands of multiple individual and organization plaintiffs who sought sweeping, judicially-imposed changes to the administration of Texas elections. The court concluded that it lacks jurisdiction to micro-manage the election process, which is dictated by the Texas Legislature, and that it cannot overstep its constitutionally defined role.

“Protecting the integrity of Texas elections is one of my top priorities and I commend today’s decision for properly recognizing the Texas Legislature’s control over election law. Law established by the Legislature must be followed consistently,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Upending the procedures established by state and local leaders would have sown chaos and threatened to disenfranchise lawful voters.”

Read a copy of the order here.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Com­mends San Anto­nio Fed­er­al Court for Dis­miss­ing Case Urg­ing Changes to In-Per­son Voting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.