Hawaii COVID-19 Joint Information Center Daily News Digest, Sept. 8, 2020

Office of the Governor: Governor Approves Extension of Stay-at-Home Order for O‘ahu with Modifications Gov. David Ige has approved another two-week extension of the “State-at-Home, Work-at-Home” order for the City and County of Honolulu, which will now end Sept. 24. In a news briefing today, Gov. Ige said, “We have seen a flattening in the number of new cases … but we are still not where we need to be. I do know that the mandates have been a significant burden on all of us. We have all made sacrifices over the weeks and months since the COVID pandemic started.” The order does make an exception for allow solo activity on beaches, hiking trails, and in parks.

Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program Announced At the news briefing, Gov. Ige announced the launch of the State of Hawai‘i Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program (RRHAP). This program provides assistance for Hawai‘i renters who have experienced a reduction in income because of unemployment or a reduction in work hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are at risk of eviction. Funded by Federal CARES Act appropriations, the program provides at-risk renters with assistance in making monthly rent as well as financial counseling. Gov. Ige said, “The COVID-19 pandemic and its financial impacts have affected all across the state and in our communities. This program provides essential support directly to help those most at-risk and in need.”

Applications are currently being accepted for housing payments due between August 1, 2020 and December 28, 2020. The program is administered by non-profit partners Catholic Charities Hawai‘i and Aloha United Way. Rob Van Tassell, Catholic Charities Hawai’i CEO and president said, “Working with clients who are struggling financially during this pandemic, Catholic Charities Hawai’i understands that many who have lost their jobs are one step away from homelessness as they cannot afford to pay their rent. This emergency rental assistance program will help keep tenants in their homes and safely sheltered, while ensuring landlords are properly compensated.” John Fink, President and CEO of Aloha United Way said, “Aloha United Way is prepared and equipped to act as a conduit for the RRHAP during these trying times. Our goal is to ensure that qualified applicants receive assistance in a timely manner to help keep as many Hawaii residents housed as possible.”

Full-time Hawai‘i residents with proof of valid and current tenancy for their primary residence housing unit in Hawai‘i must show a loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have a gross household income that does not exceed 100% of the HUD Area Median Income for 2020. You can apply for the Rent Relief and Housing Assistance Program if you:

Are a full-time Hawai‘i resident.

Have proof of valid and current tenancy for primary residence in the state of Hawai‘i.

Are 18 years of age or older.

Can demonstrate a loss of income directly resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can demonstrate that your current household income does not exceed 100% Area Median Income.

Monthly payments will be $2,000 per household for residents in the City and County of Honolulu, or $1,500 per household for residents in the counties of Hawai‘i, Maui and Kaua‘i. The payments will also be made directly to the landlord. More information plus FAQ’s are available:

Department of Health: Far fewer tests over the holiday weekend lead to lower number of new cases Following the holiday weekend, case numbers are notably lower today with 66 new cases and two additional COVID-19 deaths reported. One O‘ahu resident, a man in the 60 to 69-year-old age group, along with a woman on Maui, older than 80, are the latest victims to pass away from COVID-19. Both had been hospitalized, and one was a nursing home resident. No surge test results were reported.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept. 8, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 58 9,058 Hawai‘i 6 523 Maui 2 352 Kaua‘i 0 58 Moloka‘i 0 8 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 26 Total Cases 66 10,025 Deaths 2 88

Hospitalization count as of 9/4/20 at 5:30 pm: 11-Hawai‘i, 23-Maui, 223-O‘ahu, 0-Kaua‘i

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 774 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 237,786** 10,025 227,732 Total Number of Surge Tests++ 28,130 163 27,967

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **29 test results were inconclusive

++ Tests results from unique individuals. Total numbers may be higher due to repeat tests on single individuals.

105 New Cases and One Additional COVID-19 Death Reported Monday (9-7-20) An O‘ahu woman, older than 80, with no known underlying conditions is the latest person to pass away from COVID-19.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept. 7, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 90 9,000 Hawai‘i 11 517 Maui 4 350 Kaua‘i 0 58 Moloka‘i 0 8 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 26 Total Cases 105 9,959++ Deaths 1 86

++As the result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 5,107 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 237,012** 9 ,959 227,025 Total Number of Surge Tests++ 28,130 163 27,967

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **28 test results were inconclusive

++ Tests results from unique individuals. Total numbers may be higher due to repeat tests on single individuals.

164 New Cases and One Additional COVID-19 Death Reported Sunday (9-6-20) An O‘ahu woman, older than 80, with underlying conditions is the latest person to pass away from COVID-19.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept. 6, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 146 8,910 Hawai‘i 14 506 Maui 3 351 Kaua‘i 1 57 Moloka‘i 0 4 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 0 26 Total Cases 164 9,854++ Deaths 1 85

++As the result of updated information, one case from Maui and one case from Hawai‘i were removed from the counts, and one case from Honolulu was re-categorized to Kaua‘i.

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 5,107 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 234,903** 9 ,855 225,019 Total Number of Surge Tests++ 26,912 159 26,753

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **29 test results were inconclusive

++ Tests results from unique individuals. Total numbers may be higher due to repeat tests on single individuals.

221 New Cases and Three Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported Saturday (9-5-20) Three (3) O‘ahu residents; a man in the 60 to 69-year-old age group and two (2) women, older than 80, are the latest victims to pass away from COVID-19. All had underlying health conditions. The man and one woman had been hospitalized, and the second woman passed in a community care home setting.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 12:00 noon, Sept. 5, 2020

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 191 8,765 Hawai‘i 24 493 Maui 5 348 Kaua‘i 0 57 Moloka‘i 0 4 Lānaʻi 0 0 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 1 26 Total Cases 221 9,693++ Deaths 3 84

++As the result of updated information, one case from Honolulu was removed from the counts.

Laboratory* Testing Data There were 8,405 additional COVID-19 tests reported via electronic laboratory reporting.

Total Number of Individuals Tested by Clinical and State Laboratories Positive Negative 229,796** 9 ,693 220,074 Total Number of Surge Tests++ 23,193 136 23,057

*Electronic Laboratory Reporting **29 test results were inconclusive

++ Tests results from unique individuals. Total numbers may be higher due to repeat tests on single individuals.

New State Covid-19 Online Dashboard Now Available Information from multiple sources in one location, is now available on the new COVID-19 dashboard. This dashboard can be accessed at www.hawaiicovid19.com .

“This is a tremendous step forward in providing vital information in an easy-to-read and understand format. It immediately improves our ability to provide key metrics about how Hawai‘i is performing in our fight against COVID-19 and offers data to aid in decision-making,” Gov. Ige stated.

The new metrics now available include:

ICU bed and ventilator use by COVID patients: total number and % of capacity

Occupancy and capacity of Isolation and Quarantine facilities (for those who cannot isolate or quarantine at home)

Contact tracing capacity and currently active/trained tracers, by County

Testing capacity and turn-around time

PPE supplies and distribution

Modes of transmission with number of cases and clusters for each

Mask-wearing behavior (Honolulu; all islands in process)

Data for the dashboard is being pulled from multiple sources and will be updated daily or weekly, depending on the sources from which the information is derived. The dashboard will continue to be a collaborative process involving DOH and key partners sharing timely and accurate information with the public.

The dashboard seeks to inform the community and policy makers on four key action areas essential to stopping the pandemic:

Prevention

Detection

Containment

Treatment and health care

Department of Public Safety: OCCC Sees Noticeable Decrease in Number of Actively Infected Inmates The O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC) has seen a notable decrease in the number of actively infected inmates since the beginning of August. Three rounds of testing have been completed by DOH. DOH is continuing to conduct follow up testing and contact tracing to make sure the virus remains under control in the incarcerated population.

PSD Deputy Director for Administration Maria Cook said, “The decrease in positive cases is a testament to the hard-working staff who are making every effort to mitigate the spread and continue following the pandemic plan. We also want to thank DOH for all their assistance during this time to identify hotspots and bring the virus under control. We know we aren’t in the clear, and overcrowding makes it difficult. We are confident our staff are doing everything the DOH recommends to continue mitigating the spread of COVID-19.”

Staff continues to practice recommended precautions for the health and safety of the public and inmates – including through the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). All facilities have been issued PPE and routinely keep an inventory of PPE for continuous distribution to staff as recommended in the Pandemic Plan. Each employee has been issued several face masks and at OCCC, employees have been issued a face shield for added protection. Plans are to issue face shields to all staff at other facilities. Staff have access to gloves and other protective supplies, available all over the facility. To view more:

Hawai‘i State Judiciary: Kona District Courtroom Closed Through Sept. 14

In response to updated guidance from DOH, Kona District Court traffic, criminal, small claims, and regular claims cases will be postponed until after Sept. 14 due to courtroom staff being directed to self-quarantine. The only exceptions are temporary restraining order cases, preliminary hearings, and any emergency matters, which will be heard as scheduled in Courtroom 2C​. The custody cases will be heard in Hilo.

The Keahuolū Courthouse will be open for Family Court and Circuit Court matters, as well as general court services. Late last Thursday, a Keahuolū Courthouse employee received a positive COVID-19 test result and the Kona District Courtroom has been closed since Friday. Individuals with cases needing to be rescheduled are being notified. Third Circuit Chief Judge Robert D. Kim said, “We sincerely apologize to anyone who is inconvenienced. Unfortunately, our staffing limitations preclude us from conducting the vast majority of District Court cases while the core staff is on self-quarantine at home. We thank those who had cases scheduled for their patience and understanding during these challenging times.”

