Hawaii Defense Economy

The U.S. Military is a critical part of the Hawaii community and benefits everyone in the State. Hawaii has long been recognized for its strategic importance and unique relationship with the military. Hawaii is one of the only states that is home to all branches of the military: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, National Guard and Coast Guard. The military is also present in all four of the counties across the state. Hawaii’s strategic importance is as important now as it has ever been with continued threats and instability in the Asia-Pacific region, home to more than 50% of the world’s population, several of the world’s largest militaries, and two of the three largest economies in the world. China poses a major challenge to the U.S. military’s ability to achieve and maintain wartime control of blue-water ocean areas. In addition, North Korea continues to test ballistic missiles that can reach our allies and the U.S. With the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM), which has an area of responsibility encompassing nearly half of the earth’s surface, headquartered in Honolulu, as well as other strategic and important commands, facilities and bases in the state, Hawaii clearly is vital to US interests in the region.

In addition to its strategic importance, Hawaii’s relationship with the military is a vital part of the state’s economy. From jobs for civilians and contracts for local businesses, to spending by active duty military personnel deployed in Hawaii and their families, the defense industry is the second largest industry segment in Hawaii.