Board of Elections expects to release primary results by category over the next several days

CRANSTON, RI: Primary results will be available at www.elections.ri.gov Results will be broken down into the following categories: Polling Place, Emergency Ballots, and Mail Ballots Results by category will be posted on our website over the next several days.

Polling Place These are ballots cast at the polling places on Sept. 8, encrypted, and securely transmitted from the polling place to the Board of Elections when the polls close. These results will be available on our website on Election Night.

Emergency Voting These are ballots cast at the Boards of Canvassers in City/Town Halls since the Emergency Voting period began on Aug. 19. These results will be transmitted by local Boards of Canvassers to the Board of Elections on the morning of Sept. 9 due to how our tabulation systems had to be securely configured to produce these results separately.

Mail Ballots While the Board expects to count most mail ballots by Sept. 8, ballots placed in authorized drop boxes at City/Town Halls or in polling places must still be tabulated. These ballots are sealed in envelopes and held in secure and sealed containers by the local Board of Canvassers and will be delivered to the Board of Elections by noon on Sept. 9. Once these ballots have been processed, mail ballot results will be posted to our website. We expect this to occur by Sept. 10, depending on the volume of ballots received in drop boxes.

Media Contact: Miguel Nunez 401-222-2345 miguel.j.nunez@elections.ri.gov