Advantix Taps Christine Collins as Director of Channels

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantix has hired Christine Collins as director of channels to support the rapid growth of its partner program for TEM, managed mobility and wireless connectivity solutions.

Collins is an accomplished channel executive with extensive experience in channel sales development, sales enablement, and partner recruitment. Prior to joining Advantix, she held channel management positions at Mobilize, Peak-Ryzex and Sprint, where she managed all channel partners across the country.

“Christine came highly recommended by colleagues and everyone in our telecom and partner communities who knew her,” said Natasha Royer Coons, chief revenue officer at Advantix. “Her 20+ year telecom experience, business acumen and strong relationships with partners will really complement our channel team and help build diversified revenue streams for our partners representing Advantix TEM solutions.”

At Advantix, Collins will manage master agent relationships and focus on the company’s core product suite of fixed TEM and managed mobility solutions. She also will collaboratively drive continued growth of the company’s award-winning SmartSIM offering, a multi-carrier SIM solution providing persistent connectivity and inherent redundancy regardless of location.

“I joined Advantix because its solutions are top-flight and everyone in the organization is committed to delivering a superior partner and customer experience,” said Collins. “The environment is electric. It’s all about working together to drive new business and revenue growth exclusively through the channel, which really appeals to me. What’s happening here is special and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

ABOUT ADVANTIX

Advantix, a global leader in telecom lifecycle management solutions, leverages its expense management software, carrier APIs, full-service audit team, 24×7 helpdesk, and end-to-end professional services expertise to integrate, connect and manage any device and network for midsize and enterprise business customers. For more information, visit www.advantixsolutions.com.