Global Debut! The New Product Release Press Conference of Bodor Laser 40kW got a complete success.

/EIN News/ -- Jinan, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 4th, Bodor Laser 40kW ultra-high power fiber laser cutting machine made its global debut at the Bodor Laser Innovation and Research Center, in order to define the future pioneering posture and achieve a new high point in the laser cutting industry. Over the years, Bodor Laser has always been at the forefront of the industry with its strong R & D capability. Now, the world’s first 40kW laser cutting machine has been unveiled, redefining laser cutting.

At the press conference site, Mr. Yang Xuguang, General Manager of Bodor Laser Research and Development, solemnly presented the new products for people and demonstrated the 40kW cutting process on the spot. The ability of 40kW laser cutting breaks through the bottleneck of cutting thickness and creates new standards. With the all-round upgrading of cutting thickness, cutting accuracy and cutting speed, Bodor Laser 40kW makes more laser applications a reality and becomes a new benchmark in the laser cutting industry. The maximum cutting thickness of Bodor Laser 40kW can reach 200mm, and the industry skyline is 10 times in 5 years (Note: In 2015, the first year of high power cutting in China, 6000W began to be sold in bulk, and the maximum cutting thickness was 20mm. ). The comprehensive processing efficiency of Bodor Laser 40kW is increased by 50%- 80%, the cutting of 20mm carbon steel can reach 6m/min and 30mm carbon steel can reach 2.4m/min. In addition, the Bodor Laser 40kW has exclusive functions such as “automatic compensation for overheating of thick plate”, “intelligent overspeed piercing”, “enhanced mesa, protection + efficient dust removal” and so on.

In 2019, Bodor Laser completed its 25kW and 30kW global debut, becoming a weather vane for ultra-high power laser applications in the industry. Today, we are gathered here to witness once again the global debut of Bodor Laser 40kW and the rise of China’s intelligent manufacturing power. As the saying goes, what ordinary people can imagine, there must be someone who can realize it.

40kW can make laser cutting technology improve a big step as a whole, break more limitations of laser cutting processing, and make laser processing have a more extensive use scene. What users can experience is not only that they can cut thicker, but also that they can cut faster, more finely, better and more cheaply, and help enterprises improve efficiency, reduce more costs, and expand a wider market.

At present, the sales volume of Bodor Laser 10kW products has exceeded 200 sets, and the sales volume of 20kW products has also exceeded 20 sets. The first batch of 30kW customers in the world have also officially signed the contract and 40kW products have completed their global debut. Above the peak, Bodor Laser continues to “excite” the imagination, redefining laser cutting!

It takes a strong ability to move forward to lead the world. Bodor Laser will take the 40kW global debut as the starting point, start a new round of technological revolution, apply laser technology to a wider range of fields, and enable tens of thousands of manufacturing enterprises to transform and upgrade! Create more and greater value for global metal processing enterprises.

