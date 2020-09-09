Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Re: Rt 5 Coventry

US Route 5 in Coventry south of airport road is now open for travel. 

Samantha Sumner

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

From: Golden, Crystal via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, September 8, 2020 10:55 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Rt 5 Coventry

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release- Highway / Traffic Notification

US RT 5 in Coventry just south of airport road will be closed in both directions for a tractor trailer unit rollover. Specific details are not available and we are asking motorists to seek alternate routes. There will be an update when the roadway is re-opened.

Crystal Golden

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

M.A.T Member

WILLISTON PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

(802)878-7111/ PSAP Fax: 878-3173

