MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: August 31, 2020 to September 7, 2020

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, August 31, 2020, through Monday, September 7, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 57 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 27-year-old Gary Chohanzo Campbell, Jr., of Capitol Heights, MD, and 32-year-old Christopher Plight, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 20-124-913

A Glock 43x 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2400 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Raheem Snider, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Fugitive from Justice, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed. CCN: 20-125-003

An AR-15 9mm caliber rifle and a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 3200 block of 23rd Street, Southeast. CCN: 20-125-107

A Hi-Point C-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Oatha Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault on a Police Officer while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receive/Possess a Firearm with an Obliterated/Removed/Altered Serial Number, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 20-125-116

A Taurus GTC 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 15th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Marcese Lamont Marbury, of Johnson City, TN, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-125-146

Wednesday, September 2, 2020

A Rock Island Armory AK-47 .22 caliber rifle and a Norinco SKS 7.62 caliber rifle (pictured below) were recovered in the 500 block of Edgewood Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Elijah Justice Payne, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-125-257

A Lorcin L9mm 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the Unit block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Christopher Norece Mitchell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Flee from Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing from the Scene of an Accident, No Permit, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Bench Warrant, Reckless Driving, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-125-334

A Springfield Armory handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-125-347

A Colt Army .45 caliber revolver and a Colt Python Magnum CTG .357 caliber revolver (both pictured below) were recovered in the 1800 block of K Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-125-372

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun and a Bersa .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of Orange Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Marcyelle Smith, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 20-125-518

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Decatur Street, Northwest. CCN: 20-125-520

A Glock 36 .45 caliber handgun and a .45 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-125-630

An Arms .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 500 block of W Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 65-year-old Leo Davis, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person. CCN: 20-125-645

A Remington 870 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 100 block of M Street, Southwest. CCN: 20-125-668

Thursday, September 3, 2020

A Glock 22 Austria handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Queen Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-125-795

A bolt action rifle was recovered in the 300 block of 40th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Robert Vossburg, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, No Permit, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 20-126-010

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of I Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Antonio Cook, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 20-126-071

Friday, September 4, 2020

A Glock .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3100 block of Waclark Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Mohamed Goodwin, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Assault on a Police Officer. CCN: 20-126-249

A Glock 44 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Clay Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-126-491

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Shawn Lamar Gray, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Felon in Possession, and National Firearms Act. CCN: 20-126-517

A Taurus .38 caliber revolver and a Braztech .357 caliber revolver were recovered in the 1200 block of Perry Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 40-year-old Joseph Lee Stroy, of Northeast, D.C., and 47-year-old April Pegues, of Northeast, D.C., for Manufacture/Possession/Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Use/Carry/Possess a firearm During the Commission of a Federal Crime of Violence. CCN: 20-019-571

A Smith & Wesson SW40VE .40 caliber handgun and a Glock 42 .380 caliber handgun were recovered in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest. CCN: 20-126-650

Saturday, September 5, 2020

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2700 block of 17th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Tony Key, of Bowie, MD, for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 20-126-732

A Taurus 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-126-865

A Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber handgun, a Springfield XD-9 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1300 block of Canal Street, Southwest. CCN: 20-126-880

A Glock 19 4.5mm BB gun and an Intratec Scorpion .22 caliber handgun (pictured below) were recovered in the 4400 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Robert Boyd, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Alter the Identification Marks of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-126-986

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of L Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Denzel Ricardo Vaughan, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-127-186

A Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Clarence Edward Jones, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Ammunition, and Failure to Appear. CCN: 20-127-198

Sunday, September 6, 2020

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of 9th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Brown Davion, of Clinton, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Operation of All-Terrain Vehicles and Dirt Bikes, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-127-257

A Sig Sauer P226 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast. CCN: 20-127-262

An FN Herstal 509 handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Wahler Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. CCN: 20-127-511

A Beretta APX-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of 50th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 201-127-522

A Canik TP9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of 31st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Vaughn Kevin McPherson, Jr., of Suitland, MD, for Assault with Intent to Kill, Destruction of Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Receipt/Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-127-525

A Colt Detective Special .38 caliber revolver and a Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1100 block of 21st Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-127-627

A Taurus PT111 G2 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Newton Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Darrian Harris, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-127-729

A Smith & Wesson SW 9GVE 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Southbound Suitland Parkway & Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-127-738

Monday, September 7, 2020