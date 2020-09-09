THE NATIONAL SPACE SOCIETY URGES SWIFT CONFIMATION OF DR. GREG AUTRY AS NASA CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
Greg has been a strong ally for both commercial NewSpace and intelligent approaches to legacy programs.”WASHINGTON, D.C., U.S., September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society looks forward to the swift confirmation of Dr. Greg Autry as the incoming Chief Financial Officer of NASA. Dr. Autry’s hands-on style of engagement as the Vice President of Space Development for NSS , as well as his important role as the White House liaison for the 2016 NASA transition team, make him an ideal choice for this important position.
— Dale Skran, Chair of the Executive Committee of the National Space Society
“Greg has been a strong ally for both commercial NewSpace and intelligent approaches to legacy programs,” said Dale Skran, Chair of the NSS Executive Committee. “Besides his strong credentials with both NASA and the White House, he brings strong academic credentials to this vitally important new role.”
Alfred Anzaldua, the NSS’s Executive Vice President, said, “I had the pleasure of working with Greg on space policy and other challenging areas within the pro-space community. Greg has a knack for seeing the big picture, especially concerning how wise space development can enable greener and more prosperous economies. He is an ideal choice as NASA CFO because he understands how public-private partnerships can get maximum results for each tax dollar.”
John Mankins, the NSS authority on space solar power, added, “Space technology has been vital to our planet’s economic and environmental health. Many people already know about how satellite Earth observation is crucial for weather and climate monitoring, but the potential for benefits from space are so much greater. Greg partnered with other NSS leaders to formulate policies for everything from space telescopes to avert asteroid strikes to space resource mining to reduce the impact of polluting industries on Earth.”
In addition to his space-specific roles, Dr. Autry has been an Assistant Professor of Clinical Entrepreneurship with the Lloyd Greif Center for Entrepreneurial Studies in the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. In this position he conducted research and published on space commerce, entrepreneurship, technology innovation, and trade policy. He taught entrepreneurship, small business management, and technology commercialization.
Dr. Autry holds a BA in history from Cal Poly Pomona as well as an MBA and a Ph.D. in public policy and economics from the University of California at Irvine. His dissertation research studied the influences of government on entrepreneurial environments within the context of the emerging commercial space industries. As a successful serial entrepreneur, Dr. Autry understands the challenges facing both emerging NewSpace companies as well as traditional aerospace corporations.
For more information on space solar power and other space benefits for Earth at, see the NSS position paper archive.
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute, founded by NASA’s Wernher von Braun, and the L5 Society, based on the work of space settlement pioneer Gerard K. O’Neill. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration and development. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
