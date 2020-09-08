Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,388 in the last 365 days.

Canvas Information and Resources | Nebraska Department of Education

Canvas provides many online training options. To find the training portal users need to go to the Help menu first then choose the training portal option. Theimage below show the training portal link.

Once you open the portal there will be 3 options. Staff can use the Learning library to access self guided training modules at anytime. Staff can sign-up for live, instructor lead webinars using the training calendar throughout the first year of their Canvas contract. My Learning will keep track of training you have completed, training that was started but is not yet complete and any training that has been signed up for but has not been started yet. Below is some recommended training to help get everyone started.

You just read:

Canvas Information and Resources | Nebraska Department of Education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.