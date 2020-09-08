Canvas Information and Resources | Nebraska Department of Education

Canvas provides many online training options. To find the training portal users need to go to the Help menu first then choose the training portal option. Theimage below show the training portal link.

Once you open the portal there will be 3 options. Staff can use the Learning library to access self guided training modules at anytime. Staff can sign-up for live, instructor lead webinars using the training calendar throughout the first year of their Canvas contract. My Learning will keep track of training you have completed, training that was started but is not yet complete and any training that has been signed up for but has not been started yet. Below is some recommended training to help get everyone started.