Blue Raven Solar Ranks as a Top Ten Growth Engine in Utah for the Fourth Consecutive Year

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah Business Magazine has named Blue Raven Solar, a leading provider of residential solar energy, as the sixth fastest growing company in Utah in its exclusive 2020 Fast 50 list. This is the fourth consecutive year that Blue Raven Solar has ranked on the list, coming in fifth in 2019 and topping their Emerging Companies list in 2018 and 2017 at numbers two and three.Fast 50 companies are selected based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue. In addition to the Fast 50, Utah Business also recognizes emerging companies, who have not been in business the required number of years, but who are already showing exponential growth.The companies on the Fast 50 and Emerging Companies list are celebrated for their entrepreneurial spirit, innovative business tactics, and skyrocketing revenue growth. Honorees are selected and ranked based on financial data submitted to a third-party accounting firm and are objectively judged on total earnings and growth relative over the past five years.“Blue Raven Solar is unique in the solar industry for a variety of reasons. We have built a company based on three values: developing a high-trust culture, being efficient, and continuously improving. Our growth rate speaks to homeowners across America recognizing our unique value proposition. Solar is a win for the environment and for our customers’ wallets,” says Trevor Weed, COO of Blue Raven Solar.Blue Raven Solar provides homeowners across America with a simple and affordable way to get the best solar technology while saving on their utilities. In six years, the company has gone from three to over 1,300 team members nationwide and become a top solar company in the U.S.For a complete list of Utah Business’s 2020 Fast 50 companies, visit UtahBusiness.com About Blue Raven SolarBlue Raven Solar was founded in 2014 and has expanded to a national top selling solar brand. The company’s mission is “to make homeowners’ lives better by reducing their energy bills, increasing reliance on clean and abundant renewable energy and providing a world-class customer experience through a reliable sales process and a speedy, high-quality installation.” Blue Raven Solar believes all homeowners should have equal opportunity to invest in simple, reliable, affordable, high-quality solar power. Visit Blue Raven Solar at www.blueravensolar.com and follow us on Instagram and Facebook Join the movement | Blue Raven Solar | The Future of Energy. Today.

