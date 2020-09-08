Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 918 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,337 in the last 365 days.

AG Wilson applauds President Trump’s moratorium on offshore exploration and drilling

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Sept. 4, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Taurean Kerrington Howard, 36, of Georgetown, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation.   Investigators state Howard distributed child sexual abuse material.     Howard was arrested on September 2, 2020. He is charged with one count of…

+ LEARN MORE

You just read:

AG Wilson applauds President Trump’s moratorium on offshore exploration and drilling

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.