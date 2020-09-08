AG Wilson applauds President Trump’s moratorium on offshore exploration and drilling

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) – Sept. 4, 2020 – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Taurean Kerrington Howard, 36, of Georgetown, S.C., on one charge connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor. Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation. Investigators state Howard distributed child sexual abuse material. Howard was arrested on September 2, 2020. He is charged with one count of…