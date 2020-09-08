Short-term Closure of State Route 2010 (Winfield Road) in Butler County

State Route 2010 (Winfield Road) in Butler County will close Thursday, September 10, 2020. During this time, the road will be closed to all vehicular traffic 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

During the closure, PennDOT will replace a failing pipe on this section of State Route 2010 between Stoney Hollow Road and Brose Road.

Motorists including heavy truck traffic should use Clearfield Road (State Route 1019) to Mushroom Farm Road (State Route 2008 Butler/State Route 3013 Armstrong), to State Route 422, to State Route 356.

PennDOT requests that the public follows social distancing guidelines and avoid contact with construction personnel.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 950 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website. Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPittsburgh.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

