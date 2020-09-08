10x Genomics Announces Launch of a Follow-On Public Offering

/EIN News/ -- PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) (the “Company”) today announced that the Company has commenced an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock to be issued by the Company pursuant to a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the shares are being offered by the Company. Additionally, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 525,000 additional shares of the Company’s Class A common stock.



The offering is being made through an underwriting group led by J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities and Cowen and Company, LLC. Stifel and William Blair are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, which is preliminary and subject to completion, relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities may be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained by contacting: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com and Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc. is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause 10x Genomics, Inc.’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020, as well as in its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the registration statement relating to the proposed offering. The Company’s prospectus and periodic filings are accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contacts:

Investors

investors@10xgenomics.com

Media

media@10xgenomics.com