Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,327 in the last 365 days.

ADT to Participate in the Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference on Sept. 10

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADT (NYSE: ADT), a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers in the United States, today announced that Jim DeVries, President and CEO of ADT, and Jeff Likosar, Chief Financial Officer of ADT, will present at the Citi 2020 Global Technology Virtual Conference at 2:25 p.m. ET, Sept. 10, 2020.

A live webcast and replay will be available through ADT’s investor relations website at https://investor.adt.com, where supporting materials will also be available in advance.

About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security, automation, and smart home solutions serving consumer and business customers through more than 300 locations, 9 owned and operated monitoring centers, and the largest network of security professionals in the United States. The company offers many ways to help protect customers by delivering lifestyle-driven solutions via professionally installed, do-it-yourself, mobile, and digital-based offerings for residential, small business, and larger commercial customers. For more information, please visit www.adt.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:
ADT Investor Relations
Derek Fiebig
derekfiebig@adt.com

ADT Media
Paul Wiseman
paulwiseman@adt.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

ADT to Participate in the Citi 2020 Global Technology Conference on Sept. 10

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.