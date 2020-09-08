Conformis, Inc. to Present at the 2020 H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- BILLERICA, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will participate in the upcoming 2020 H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held virtually on September 14-16, 2020. Mark Augusti, President and Chief Executive Officer, and members of the Company’s management team, will present on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, in a session scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Mr. Augusti and members of the Company’s executive management team will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors registered to attend the conference.

The live webcast of the presentation will be available by visiting the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.conformis.com/events on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. The webcast will be available for replay on the Company’s website following the event.

About Conformis, Inc.

Conformis is a medical technology company that uses its proprietary iFit Image-to-Implant technology platform to develop, manufacture, and sell joint replacement implants and instruments that are individually sized and shaped, which we refer to as personalized, individualized, or sometimes as customized, to fit each patient’s unique anatomy. Conformis offers a broad line of sterile, personalized knee and hip implants and single-use instruments delivered to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. In clinical studies, the Conformis iTotal CR knee replacement system demonstrated superior clinical outcomes, including better function and greater patient satisfaction, compared to traditional, off-the-shelf implants. Conformis owns or exclusively in-licenses issued patents and pending patent applications that cover personalized implants and patient-specific instrumentation for all major joints.

