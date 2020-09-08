PDS Biotechnology to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (“PDS Biotech” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology, today announced that Frank Bedu-Addo, CEO of PDS Biotech, will present virtually at the H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference on September 16th and the Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit on September 23rd.



H.C. Wainwright & Co. 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference:

Date: Wednesday, September 16th, 2020

Location: https://wsw.com/webcast/hcw7/pdsb/1599649

Time: 2:30 PM ET

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit:

Date: Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020

Location: https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer5/pdsb/2703033

Time: 4:10 PM ET

A replay of the Oppenheimer presentation will be available on the Company’s website for 90 days following the event. Investors attending the conferences virtually who are interested in meeting with Company management should contact their H.C. Wainwright & Co. and Oppenheimer representatives.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company with a growing pipeline of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® T-cell activating technology platform. Versamune® effectively delivers disease-specific antigens for in vivo uptake and processing, while also activating the critical type 1 interferon immunological pathway, resulting in production of potent disease-specific killer T-cells as well as neutralizing antibodies. PDS Biotech has engineered multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize disease cells and effectively attack and destroy them.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 on our current expectations and projections about future events. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions and include statements regarding the proposed public offering and anticipated closing. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including market conditions, whether the proposed offering is completed, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering and the other factors described in PDS Biotech’s filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and PDS Biotech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release based on new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Deanne Randolph

PDS Biotechnology

Phone: +1 (908) 517-3613

Email: drandolph@pdsbiotech.com