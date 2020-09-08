Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Abeona Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and CLEVELAND, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: ABEO), a fully-integrated leader in gene and cell therapy, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

  • João Siffert, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will conduct virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at Citi’s 15th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

  • Dr. Siffert will present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor section of the Abeona Therapeutics website at www.abeonatherapeutics.com. The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours of the live presentation and will be accessible for 30 days.

About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing gene and cell therapies for serious diseases. Abeona’s clinical programs include EB-101, its autologous, gene-corrected cell therapy for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa in Phase 3 development, as well as ABO-102 and ABO-101, novel AAV-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome types A and B (MPS IIIA and MPS IIIB), respectively, in Phase 1/2 development. The Company’s portfolio of AAV-based gene therapies also features ABO-201 for CLN3 disease. Abeona’s novel, next-generation AIM™ capsids have shown potential to improve tropism profiles for a variety of devastating diseases. Abeona’s fully functional, gene and cell therapy GMP manufacturing facility produces EB-101 for the pivotal Phase 3 VIITAL™ study and is capable of clinical and commercial production of AAV-based gene therapies. For more information, visit www.abeonatherapeutics.com.

Investor Contact:
Greg Gin
VP, Investor Relations
Abeona Therapeutics
+1 (646) 813-4709
ggin@abeonatherapeutics.com

Media Contact:
Scott Santiamo
Director, Corporate Communications
Abeona Therapeutics
+1 (718) 344-5843
ssantiamo@abeonatherapeutics.com

