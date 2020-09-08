Rubius Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences:



Laurence Turka, M.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Virtual Global Investment Conference, Monday, September 14, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. ET

Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 20th Annual Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 1:15 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following each event.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® genetically engineers and cultures Red Cell Therapeutics to create selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Rubius’ initial product candidates are designed to activate and expand immune system function to fight cancer and modulate the immune system to induce tolerance for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.



