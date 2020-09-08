Agios Appoints Jonathan Biller as Chief Financial Officer, Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs

Andrew Hirsch to Depart Agios and Remain a Strategic Advisor through October 2020

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), a leader in the field of cellular metabolism to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases, today announced the appointment of Jonathan Biller to the role of chief financial officer, head of legal and corporate affairs effective September 11, 2020. Mr. Biller will replace Andrew Hirsch who has served as the company’s chief financial officer since 2016. Mr. Hirsch will depart the company this month to pursue another opportunity and will remain a strategic advisor to Agios through October 2020.



“With more than 30 years of broad, global treasury, tax, legal and business development experience, I’m excited to have Jonathan expand his leadership at Agios to include the role of chief financial officer as we continue to advance our Agios 2025 strategic vision,” said Jackie Fouse, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Agios. “I want to thank Andrew for his significant contributions to Agios which have included evolving our finance, business development, IT and facilities functions to support the company’s growth and ensuring we’ve had sufficient capital to invest in our productive research engine and broad clinical portfolio.”

Mr. Biller joined Agios in November 2019 as chief legal officer. Previously, Mr. Biller served as executive vice president, general counsel at Celgene from July 2018 to November 2019 where he was responsible for Celgene’s global legal function. He joined Celgene in 2011, serving as senior vice president, tax and treasury, responsible for Celgene’s global tax and treasury functions including the company’s capital allocation strategy and tax policy. Prior to Celgene, Mr. Biller was general counsel, chief tax officer and secretary from 2008 to 2011 at Bunge Limited, a publicly traded agriculture and food company. Prior to Bunge, Mr. Biller held roles of increasing responsibility at Alcon, Inc. during which time it was a publicly traded company. He began his legal career at Hopkins & Sutter rising to the level of partner and was also partner at Foley & Lardner after the firms merged. He holds a B.A. degree from Brown University and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

About Agios

Agios is focused on discovering and developing novel investigational medicines to treat malignant hematology, solid tumors and rare genetic diseases through scientific leadership in the field of cellular metabolism. In addition to an active research and discovery pipeline across these three therapeutic areas, Agios has two approved oncology precision medicines and multiple first-in-class investigational therapies in clinical and/or preclinical development. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.agios.com.

