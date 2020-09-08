COMMUNITY ASSOCIATIONS INSTITUTE (CAI) LAUNCHES WORKFORCE PROGRAM FOR 2020 COLLEGE GRADUATES

The three-step training and certification program introduces young professionals to the growing field of community association management.

/EIN News/ -- Falls Church, VA, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of 2020 college graduates continue to face economic and financial uncertainty as they attempt to enter a workforce that’s been dramatically impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. While many sectors of the global economy have been hard hit, community association management continues to be a profession in high demand.



Community Associations Institute (CAI), the leading authority in community association education, governance, and management, has launched a program designed to train and certify the next generation of community association managers and bring awareness to the growing profession.



A community association manager provides professional guidance and assistance to a community association’s board of directors—deploying financial, administrative, and facilities management experience. Community associations, which include condominium communities, homeowners associations, and housing cooperatives, are home to nearly 74 million Americans and millions more worldwide.

In the Community Management Training and Certification Program, a self-paced curriculum will provide candidates a hands-on approach that explores the responsibilities of property maintenance; best practices for developing, managing, and balancing association budgets; preparing contractor proposals; and understanding a community association reserve study.

For candidates enrolling in the program, the first step is to register for and successfully pass CAI’s M-100 course, The Essentials of Community Association Management. After completing the course, students are encouraged to earn the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA®) credential administered by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB). A student membership also is included in the program’s cost—offering candidates continued education, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

Community association management has experienced tremendous growth since its beginning just over 40 years ago. According to U.S. government housing statistics, community associations are the fastest-growing segment of residential home construction, a rapid growth that is expected to continue. Today, there are more than 55,000 community managers in the U.S. In April, CAI surveyed community association managers in a COVID-19 & Community Association Employment Survey. Of more than 1,000 community association managers surveyed during the COVID-19 pandemic, 91.1% say their level of employment has not been impacted.

“We believe that today’s college graduates possess the skills essential to community association management—excellent people skills, strong communication skills, and the ability to collaborate and solve problems,” says Thomas M. Skiba, CAE, CAI’s chief executive officer. “For more than 40 years, CAI has been the trusted source for community association managers. Our education and certification program will further provide new professionals with the training needed to build a resume and start a successful career in community association management.”

Learn more about CAI’s Community Management Training and Certification Program.

About Community Associations Institute

Since 1973, Community Associations Institute (CAI) has been the leading provider of resources and information for homeowners, volunteer board leaders, professional managers, and business professionals in the nearly 350,000 homeowners associations, condominiums, and housing cooperatives in the United States and millions of communities worldwide. With more than 42,000 members, CAI works in partnership with 36 legislative action committees and 64 affiliated chapters within the U.S., Canada, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates as well as with housing leaders in several other countries, including Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom. A global nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization, CAI is the foremost authority in community association management, governance, education, and advocacy. Our mission is to inspire professionalism, effective leadership, and responsible citizenship—ideals reflected in community associations that are preferred places to call home. Visit us at www.caionline.org and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @CAISocial.

Amy Repke Community Associations Institute 703-970-9239 arepke@caionline.org