Dr. Sung Yang Discusses the Potential Benefits of Testosterone Hormone Replacement for Men
Dr. Sung Yang recently discussed the potential benefits of testosterone hormone replacement for men.HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Testosterone therapy is a health topic surrounded by debate. As men age beyond the age of 30 or 40, testosterone levels begin to gradually decline. Dr. Sung Yang of Honolulu recently explained that these declining testosterone levels can result in certain physical and emotional changes. Testosterone hormone replacement therapy involves replacing lost testosterone to combat these changes.
"Men may begin to see a number of unwanted changes as testosterone levels begin to decline," Dr. Sung Yang said. "For some, testosterone replacement therapy is a viable option."
Dr. Sung Yang explained that men may experience physical changes, such as reduced muscular strength and increased body fat. Hair loss is another common result of declining testosterone that men would like to combat. Emotional changes, such as a lack of motivation, depression, and difficulty concentrating, can also be related to lower levels of testosterone.
"Other common issues we see among men with declining levels of testosterone are related to sexual function," Dr. Sung Yang said. "These issues may involve infertility, a reduced sexual desire, or fewer erections."
Dr. Sung Yang explained that it's important to eliminate other possible causes of these issues before choosing testosterone replacement therapy. Some issues may be attributed to the side effects of certain medications, poor sleep patterns, thyroid issues, and more. According to experts like Dr. Sung Yang, testosterone levels may also drop due to hypogonadism, a disease that limits the body's ability to produce testosterone.
"Testosterone therapy has been proven to help reserve some of the negative effects associated with hypogonadism," Dr. Sung Yang said. "This therapy provides great relief for men suffering from this disease."
Dr. Sung Yang added that testosterone replacement therapy may also improve sexual function in men without hypogonadism who are otherwise healthy. However, he explained that such replacement therapy doesn't come without risks and side effects. Normally healthy men who receive testosterone replacement therapy may experience limited sperm production, skin reactions, worsening of sleep apnea, excessive red blood cell production and more.
"Testosterone replacement therapy is a great topic for aging men to discuss with their healthcare providers," Dr. Sung Yang said. "A qualified doctor can correctly portray the risks and benefits and help you make an educated decision."
Dr. Sung Yang finished by explained that a qualified doctor will test a man's testosterone levels at least twice before recommending any type of testosterone replacement therapy. He or she may also offer natural ways to boost testosterone for superior sexual function, such as increasing muscle mass and exercising for weight loss. Testosterone replacement therapy is an area of medicine that is still being tested and researched, so Dr. Sung Yang highly recommends speaking with a physician before taking action.
