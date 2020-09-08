Personnel Policies/State School Policies/Administrative Memos | Nebraska Department of Education

(Mentioned statute authorizing system of personnel administration in list of Commissioner’s duties)

(Board appoints negotiating team and chief spokesman)

(Equal Opportunity Employment)

(Referenced personnel statute as in former BIB, and covered personnel policies, administrative memorandums, and State school policy manual)

12/7/84 – Prior 4135.3 DO

(Same as former HAE)

12/7/84 – Prior 4118.11 DO

(Same as GAAA, without statute references)

(Combined 3 prior policies, but designated Commissioner to act as labor representative

and to appoint bargaining team. Revised non- discrimination statement to cite statute.)

(Deleted reference to State school policy manual and Personnel manual and added 48-004 R.R.S. reference.)

(Amended to include Subsection (4) of 48-1004 R.R.S., which prohibits retaliation.)

(Reorganized Board Policy Reference Manual with new designated letters for categories of policy [P], bylaws [B] and position statements [S]. D4 is now P4)

09/04/2020

(Revisions providing further clarification to existing language that aligns with the Board’s approval of the NDE Personnel Rules and also an addition that makes reference to the Department following not only state law concerning employment discrimination, but also Federal Law.)