New York Brain Injury Lawyers Launch “Brain Injury Insider” Video Series
By launching this video series we aim to raise awareness, and to help the public better understand what is one of the most widespread health crises this country faces today.”PLEASANTVILLE, NEW YORK, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York brain injury and personal injury law firm, De Caro & Kaplen, LLP have announced the launch of a new weekly video series discussing aspects of traumatic brain injury, concussion, and brain injury law.
New episodes of the series, titled “Brain Injury Insider”, are to be released weekly on the firm’s website and YouTube channel, with the first video — which examines driving after concussion — available from Tuesday.
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP, known as The Brain Injury Law Firm® is nationally recognized for their expertise in representing survivors of traumatic brain injury “TBI”, and launched the series to help increase awareness about traumatic brain injury, and to answer common questions associated with injuries to the brain. The series is intended to be a valuable resource for persons living with a brain injury, their families, and professionals.
Michael V. Kaplen, a member of the firm and chair of the New York State Traumatic Brain Injury Services Coordinating Council, explains, “Despite its prevalence in the US, brain injury remains an injury which is both misunderstood, and notably under served, in terms of media and political attention, compared with other endemic diseases. By launching this video series we aim to raise awareness, and to help the public better understand what is one of the most widespread health crises this country faces today.”
And according to Shana De Caro, a member of the law firm and vice chair of the board of directors of the Brain Injury Association of America, each video in the series will focus on a specific topic or question connected with traumatic brain injury, “Each short video will focus on a specific topic, or question related to brain injury. For example in one of the early videos we will be looking at traumatic brain injury caused by domestic — or intimate partner — violence, which sadly due to the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic, is at record levels.”
De Caro continued, “But we’re not just going to be listing statistics and figures, we’ll be giving specific advice to individuals living with traumatic brain injury, their family members, loved ones, and caregivers.”
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP are leading advocates for the rights of individuals suffering the consequences of both acquired and traumatic brain injury. The first episode of Brain Injury Insider, titled “Should you be driving after a concussion?” is available to view on the firm’s website at https://brainlaw.com/insider/.
Michael V. Kaplen
De Caro & Kaplen, LLP
(914) 747 4410
Brain Injury Insider Episode 1: Should You Be Driving After A Concussion?