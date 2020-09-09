International Journalist Publishes Novel on Consequences of Deadlocked U.S. Presidential Election
"Deadlock" is everyone’s guide to what can go wrong this NovemberSãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, BRAZIL , September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-time foreign correspondent THOMAS MURPHY this week published his novel "DEADLOCK: What Happens if No One Is Elected President?" Americans wake up on January 21, 2021 to inaugurate as the next President of the United States…no one! "Deadlock" is a fast-paced political thriller, showing how a dedicated reporter unlocks the secrets of a corrupt campaign to help solve the puzzle of a deadlocked election. But it is also more. "Deadlock" is a handbook explaining HOW American elections can become snarled and distorted by the Electoral College and other outdated institutions. Mr. Murphy is both a political scientist and a working journalist. He holds a BA degree in Government and an MA in Comparative Government from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. For more than three decades he worked as a foreign correspondent for Associated Press, Knight-Ridder and Dow Jones. "Deadlock" is exciting, sometimes funny and, above all, highly relevant, a MUST read ahead of the 2020 election, likely to be one of the most contentious in American history. "Deadlock" (Kindle edition ASIN B086R6PJSB; Paperback IBSN 9798633758412) can be found on Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/Deadlock-What-happens-elected-president-ebook/dp/B086R6PJSB/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=deadlock+by+thomas+murphy&qid=1595363580&sr=8-1
For more, see Mr. Murphy’s website: https://thomasmurphybooks.com
