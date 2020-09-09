Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
International Journalist Publishes Novel on Consequences of Deadlocked U.S. Presidential Election

"Deadlock" is everyone’s guide to what can go wrong this November

SãO PAULO, SP, BRAZIL, BRAZIL , September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long-time foreign correspondent THOMAS MURPHY this week published his novel "DEADLOCK: What Happens if No One Is Elected President?" Americans wake up on January 21, 2021 to inaugurate as the next President of the United States…no one! "Deadlock" is a fast-paced political thriller, showing how a dedicated reporter unlocks the secrets of a corrupt campaign to help solve the puzzle of a deadlocked election. But it is also more. "Deadlock" is a handbook explaining HOW American elections can become snarled and distorted by the Electoral College and other outdated institutions. Mr. Murphy is both a political scientist and a working journalist. He holds a BA degree in Government and an MA in Comparative Government from Georgetown University in Washington D.C. For more than three decades he worked as a foreign correspondent for Associated Press, Knight-Ridder and Dow Jones. "Deadlock" is exciting, sometimes funny and, above all, highly relevant, a MUST read ahead of the 2020 election, likely to be one of the most contentious in American history. "Deadlock" (Kindle edition ASIN B086R6PJSB; Paperback IBSN 9798633758412) can be found on Amazon.com at
https://www.amazon.com/Deadlock-What-happens-elected-president-ebook/dp/B086R6PJSB/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=deadlock+by+thomas+murphy&qid=1595363580&sr=8-1

For more, see Mr. Murphy’s website: https://thomasmurphybooks.com
