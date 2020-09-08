National Fuel Gas Company Releases Initial Corporate Responsibility Report

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) announced today the release of the Company’s first stand-alone Corporate Responsibility Report (the “Report”), which includes significant disclosures related to the Company’s performance on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) metrics and related initiatives using Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative frameworks. The Report is a supplement to the Company’s existing corporate responsibility website launched in early 2018, and an electronic version is available at www.responsibility.natfuel.com.



“Sustainability is embodied in the Company’s guiding principles of safety, environmental stewardship, community, innovation, satisfaction, and transparency, which form the foundation of our daily operations,” said David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company. “The Company’s initial Corporate Responsibility Report is an important step in the continuous improvement of National Fuel’s environmental, social, and governance disclosures.”

National Fuel’s report highlights the Company’s ongoing efforts to ensure its operations have minimal environmental impacts on the communities in which it operates, and its contributions to these communities and the numerous stakeholders with whom it continuously interacts. Additionally, the Report emphasizes the Company’s focus on long-term business continuity and its continuous commitment to its workforce, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com .