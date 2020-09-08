Global X ETFs Celebrates the Launch of Inaugural Japan-listed ETFs in Partnership with Daiwa Securities

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global X ETFs, the New York-based provider of exchange-traded funds (ETFs), celebrates the recent launch of the first two Global X-branded ETFs listed in the Japanese market. Global X Japan, a joint venture between Global X ETFs and Daiwa Securities, listed the Global X J-REIT Logistics ETF (2565 JP) and the Global X MSCI SuperDividend Japan ETF (2564 JP) on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on August 26, 2020.



Global X Japan, the joint venture first announced September 9, 20191, aims to bring Global X’s intelligent investment philosophy to the burgeoning ETF landscape in Japan, leveraging Daiwa’s extensive capabilities and prominent reputation in the country. With nearly half of all personal financial assets in Japan held in cash, the joint venture aims to seize the substantial opportunity to educate local investors on the potential benefits of ETFs.2

“Formalizing our partnership with Daiwa Securities was an incredibly exciting milestone for Global X as we expand our reach across the globe,” said Luis Berruga, CEO of Global X ETFs. “The launch of these products is another exciting achievement, as we utilize our vast ETF experience to develop innovative products for a large and growing market. We’ve seen first-hand how investors around the world are increasingly looking at ETFs for lower cost, efficient, and differentiated exposures, and we are thrilled to provide these investment solutions to a new audience.”

“We’re delighted that Global X Japan launched its first domestic ETFs,” added Koichi Matsushita, Deputy President and Head of Asset Management Division at Daiwa Securities Group Inc. “It is our joint hope and belief that the marketplace will be excited by the marriage of Global X’s ETF expertise, and our deep-rooted understanding of Japanese investors’ needs. We’re eager to see the reception to these initial products, and look forward to continuing to develop our partnership as we strive to enrich the landscape of investment options available to our clients.”

The Global X Logistics J-REIT ETF tracks the Tokyo Stock Exchange REIT Logistics Focus Index, made up of REITs involved in logistics, including warehouses, factories, and processing facilities, which see rising utilization and demand in line with the embrace of online shopping.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Japan ETF tracks the MSCI Japan High Dividend Select 25 Index, made up of 25 components (23 common shares and 2 REITs) with high dividend yields. Sector exposure is capped at 20%, and the fund is equal weighted to mitigate sector and security-specific concentration risks.

The two income-focused ETFs seek to provide Japanese investors access to dividend-paying strategies amidst the backdrop of historically low interest rates around the world. Global X’s US-based family of income-paying ETFs currently totals over $5bn in assets under management.3

About Global X ETFs

Global X was founded in 2008 with the mission of listening to and empowering clients to invest wisely in unexplored and intelligent solutions. Our product lineup features more than 70 ETF strategies. While we are distinguished for our Thematic Growth, Income and International Access ETFs, we also offer Core, Commodity, and Alpha funds to suit a wide range of investment objectives. Global X is a member of Mirae Asset Global Investments Group, a Seoul-based global enterprise which offers asset management expertise worldwide. Explore our ETFs, research and insights, and more at www.globalxetfs.com .

About Daiwa Securities

Daiwa is one of the leading, comprehensive financial service firms in Asia with a 118-year history. It provides a wide range of products and services to individual investors, primarily in Japan, as well as to corporations, financial institutions, governments, municipalities and governmental agencies both inside and outside of Japan. It conducts its business in four segments: the Retail Division, the Wholesale Division, which comprises of Global Markets and Global Investment Banking, the Asset Management Division and the Investment Division.

About Mirae Asset

Mirae Asset Global Investments is the asset management business of Mirae Asset Financial Group, one of Asia's largest independent financial companies with approximately $398 billion in assets globally across investment banking and brokerage, life insurance and investment management. With approximately 830 employees, including 195 dedicated investment professionals, Mirae Asset Global Investments offers its clients a comprehensive suite of investment solutions from its offices in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Hong Kong, India, Korea, Taiwan, the U.K., the U.S., and Vietnam. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, the firm manages US$147 billion in assets globally as of June 2020 through a diversified platform offering market-leading franchises in traditional equity and fixed income products, ETFs and alternative strategies, such as real estate, private equity and hedge funds.

Media Contact:

Frank Taylor / Stephanie Dressler

Dukas Linden Public Relations

frank@dlpr.com / stephanie@dlpr.com

(646) 808-3647 / (949) 269-2535

Disclosures:

This information is not intended to be individual or personalized investment or tax advice and should not be used for trading purposes. Please consult a financial advisor or tax professional for more information regarding your investment and/or tax situation.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Japan-listed ETFs not available to US investors.

Information provided by Global X Management Company LLC (Global X ETFs or Global X).

_________________________

1 Global X ETFs, “Global X and Daiwa Securities Group Announce Joint Venture to Bring Beyond Ordinary ETFs to Japan,” Sep 9, 2019.

2 Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, "Why Do Japanese Households Hold So Much Cash?", March 18, 2019

3 Data as of 8/26/2020