North Boundary Road Closure/ Detour Friday Sept 11, 2020 Under Interstate 79 in Cranberry Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is replacing the bridges on Interstate 79 Northbound over North Boundary Road in Cranberry Township, Butler County.

North Boundary Road will be closed from Friday, September 11, 2020 to Monday, September 14, 2020 while the northbound I-79 bridge Beams are set.

To detour, motorists should go East on North Boundary Road, right on Marshall Road, right on Rowan Road, right on Route 19 Perry Highway North, and right on North Boundary Road.

This is phase 2 of a two-year project which extends from mile marker 80.5 to mile marker 81.4.

Last construction season, phase 1 replaced the bridge on Interstate 79 Southbound which is a two-lane, single span, composite steel multi-beam structure.

Motorists who travel on this section of Interstate 79 Northbound should expected travel delays during this time.

The contractor for this project is Golden Triangle Construction, Imperial, PA. The overall cost of the project is 14.6 million dollars.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

