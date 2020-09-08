PANTHER RIDGE CONSERVATION CENTER WINS TRIP ADVISOR 2020 TRAVELERS CHOICE AWARD

Recognized among the Best in South Florida, for Outstanding Attractions/Experiences

/EIN News/ -- Loxahatchee, FL, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via NGO Wire) Panther Ridge Conservation Center today announced it has been recognized as a 2020 Travelers Choice award winner for Attractions/Experiences. Based on a full year of Trip Advisor reviews, prior to any changes caused by the pandemic, award winners are known for consistently receiving great traveler feedback, placing them in the top 10% of hospitality businesses around the globe.

“Panther Ridge is extremely proud to have qualified for this prestigious award. The intimacy of our tours, combined with stories of our big cats, many representing endangered species around the globe, intrigues and inspires our visitors. Our up-close and personal experience makes our visitors better understand the majesty of these animals and their plight in the wild,” said Judy Berens, Executive Director of Panther Ridge Conservation Center.



“Our goal is to provide every visitor with the best experience possible” added Berens.

“Winners of the 2020 Travelers Choice Awards should be proud of this distinguished recognition,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Trip Advisor. “Although it’s been a challenging year for travel and hospitality, we want to celebrate our partners’ achievements. Award winners are beloved for their exceptional service and quality. Not only are these winners well deserving, they are also a great source of inspiration for travelers as the world begins to venture out again.”

Panther Ridge Conservation Center is dedicated to conservation through education. The Center is home to over 20 big cats representing nine different species – five classified as endangered. “This is an exciting time at our facility because we have recently added two babies, one a Fishing Cat and a Caracal. Also, our two new Cheetahs, now 9 months old are a delight to watch their crazy antics as they play,” said Berens.

As Palm Beach County has reopened, the Center is implementing extensive hygiene protocols to protect the safety of its staff, guests and animals. While masks and social distancing are mandatory, visitors can still enjoy the big cats in close proximity and enjoy learning about their backgrounds.

About Trip Advisor: Trip Advisor, the world’s largest travel platform, helps 463 million travelers each month, making every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Trip Advisor site and app to browse more than 860 million reviews of everything from accommodations to zoos. Trip Advisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.

About Panther Ridge: Voted the #1 Zoo in Florida by Insider.com, has consistently delighted thousands of visitors from across the country. The Center, founded in 1999, has won consistent acclaim for its dedication to conservation through education coupled with its up-close and personal inspiring and informative touring experience. It was also named one of the 15 Best Things to Do in West Palm Beach, Florida by Money Magazine.

The Facility is accredited by the Zoological Association of America and The Feline Conservation Foundation.

Big Cat lovers can become part of the Panther Ridge community in many ways: full or partial year “adoptions” are offered for donors, as well as naming rights for newly acquired animals, or just a small donation to help with feeding. Love to see the cats in action: follow them on Facebook and Instagram and via the Center’s monthly newsletters.

For more information on how to help Panther Ridge Conservation Center or book a tour visit their website—www.pantherridge.org or call 561-795-8914

