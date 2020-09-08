Buy a Super Tag ticket in September for chance at custom bow

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle during September.

Cheyenne - Wyoming hunters have a chance to upgrade their gear with a brand-new customized bow this fall. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is running a bonus raffle during September. All hunters who purchase Super Tag tickets this month will have an opportunity to win a fully-loaded, customizable Mathews VXR 31.5 bow.

The bow, donated by Mathews Archery, has an extended, six-bridge riser on the 2020 VXR designed to cut weight, while adding strength and stability. It holds like a target bow while maintaining the maneuverability of a compact hunting rig. The winner can customize:

Riser and limb finish

String and cable colors

Damping options

Q-lite, HD4 or HD6 quiver

Ultra Rest or IMX rest

Stabilizer finish

“For hunters, there is no downside to this opportunity

— its an added bonus to the Super Tag raffle which already gives you a great shot at a hunt of a lifetime and helps wildlife,” said Glenn Pauley, Game and Fish outreach specialist. “Thank you to Mathews Archery for their donation to a great cause and one lucky winner this September.”

The Super Tag Raffle includes 10 license drawings, one drawing for each of the following species: bighorn sheep, moose, elk, mountain goat, wild bison, deer, antelope, mountain lion, grey wolf and black bear. The Super Tag Trifecta is one drawing and the winner chooses any three licenses from those offered. Super Tag tickets are $10 each and Trifecta tickets are $30. The last day to purchase tickets is July 1, 2021.

Super Tag license raffle winners have the opportunity to purchase a license to hunt any open area for the species selected, with some exceptions for moose, wild bison and bighorn sheep. Winners also retain all preference points they have accumulated. Mandatory waiting periods for sheep and moose licenses and the once-in-a-lifetime restrictions for bull bison and mountain goat licenses are waived.

Since 2014, the Super Tag Raffle has raised more than $6.2 million for big game management and wildlife conservation in Wyoming. In the 2020 raffle alone, 102,495 tickets were sold, raising over $1.3 million for wildlife.

