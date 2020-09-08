Acclaimed Attorney Gerald L. Maatman Jr. Addresses Defense of Workplace Class Action Litigation for CLE Companion
CLE Companion announced today the availability of a course that addresses the defense of workplace class action litigation, a topic of growing importance.
Gerald L. Maatman Jr. of Seyfarth Shaw, who has defended some of the most significant class action lawsuits ever filed against corporate America, gave an hour-long live presentation on August 26 to a packed audience on the CLE Companion platform.
“We take great pride in bringing true legal experts to our community of attorneys,” said Kristin Davidson, the CEO and founder of CLE Companion. “Jerry fits that description to a T, given the fact that over the last four decades he has represented companies, executive teams, and boards across the country in class action litigation, ranging in size from hundreds to tens of thousands of claims by employees. He has seen – and solved - virtually every litigation challenge conceivable.”
Maatman is widely recognized as a thought leader, and has served as a legal commentator on PBS, NPR, MSNBC, and USA Talk Radio, His comments have also appeared in such publications as The Wall Street Journal, The Economist, Business Insurance, USA Today, Fortune, and Forbes. Maatman writes and lectures extensively on employment discrimination and labor law topics. He has authored six books on employment law topics, and has spoken to employer groups throughout the US, as well as in Asia, Europe, Canada, and Mexico. Maatman is also the editor-in-chief of the Workplace Class Action Litigation Report, published annually since 2003. The report, widely praised for its sharp analysis backed by comprehensive research, helps corporate employers navigate an increasingly volatile class action landscape.
CLE Companion is a nationally accredited virtual continuing legal education provider. Its mission is to utilize technologies to support the completion of CLE with unparalleled convenience and value. This led CLE Companion to create the most innovative CLE platform in the industry. CLE Companion has set the bar for continuing legal education in all practice area. Find out more at: https://clecompanion.com
