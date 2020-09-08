Spine Therapy Market To Reach USD 19.60 Billion By 2027 | Reports and Data

The growth in spine therapy market have been on the rise due to increasing rate of spinal cord injuries along with easy and effective technologies coming in the picture

/EIN News/ -- New York, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Spine Therapy Market is forecast to reach USD 19.60 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Lower back pain is becoming increasingly common across the globe. It is affecting people of all ages from children to elderly, lower back pain can be acute or chronic. The growing demand for spine surgeries, the latest generation of spine implants, the advent of bioabsorbable spine implants, and the availability of a wide range of recently approved spine implants are some of the trends, which can supposedly contribute to the market’s growth. With the 3D printed, and custom fit spine implants taking over the market, growth opportunities for vendors are likely to skyrocket as these increase demand for innovations among consumers. Biodegradable spine implants which are currently available commercially and can disrupt the global spine therapy market effectively.

The invasive surgeries segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness faster growth and is likely to increase its share at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Further, high penetration of invasive surgical techniques in emerging countries such as India, Brazil, China, Mexico, and South Africa is boosting the MI spine surgeries segment.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3506

The COVID-19 impact:

The outbreak raised concern on the question of hygiene and healthcare. The market has experienced a downturn over the weeks, which may continue over the next few months. This pandemic has affected the Asia Pacific region the most, with China at the center of the outbreak. Most initiatives have come to a temporary halt in multiple countries. The production, as well as supply, has been put on hold, causing losses to the manufacturers, dealers as well as consumers. The market might be facing a downturn for the period. Still, with a rising health concern, the demand would be hitting the roof as soon as the pandemic comes under control.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The spinal plates are likely to emerge as one of the most-preferred devices for spinal injuries. Over the forecasted period, spinal plates are projected to gain nearly one-fourth of the revenue share. Meanwhile, spinal screws will also witness healthy growth, and is likely to witness around USD 1,500 million revenue by 2022 end.

By 2030, for many countries in Latin America, the population of people aged 60 or older will be 2.5-3.5 times larger than in 2000. The increase of this elderly population is expected to stimulate growth across all spinal therapy procedures, thereby stimulating the market growth. The current surge of the U.S. dollar against local currencies throughout many regions has caused a strain for local importers to profit from expensive MIS devices, which are mainly imported from the manufacturers of Europe and America. The decrement is likely to challenge the MIS transition phase, thereby stunting the market growth.

3D printed spinal implants is another technology that has undergone rapid market development. This market has seen substantial growth as surgeons migrated from PEEK (polyetheretherketone) implant materials back to Titanium. This technology has proliferated as access to 3D printing machines has become more easier due to continued advancements of the technology and cheaper costs, which has a potential to drive the growth of the spinal therapy market throughout the forecasted period.

Compared to orthopedic clinics as the end user of spine devices, hospitals are likely to emerge as the biggest users of spine devices. Towards the end of 2022, hospitals as the end user are projected to surpass USD 5,700 million revenue. Hospitals are also expected to account for more than two-third of the global revenue share by the end of 2020.

The spinal therapy market has experienced single digit CAGR over the past 10 years and is expected to maintain this growth for the foreseeable future. With more than 200 spine product manufactures, the market is chiefly dominated by Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Stryker, Nuvasive and Globus Medica, whose profiles have been well documented in the report.

The large tier companies have introduced some new technologies via internal research and development, but the bulk of these new technologies have been acquired from smaller companies. The best example of this trend is seen in the spinal robotic space.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/spine-therapy-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the spine therapy market on the basis of product, application, procedure, technology, end user and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Fusion Devices

Non-fusion Devices

Stimulation Devices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Discectomy

Laminotomy

Foraminotomy

Corpectomy

Facetectomy

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Spinal Fusion and Fixation Technologies

Vertebral Compression Fracture Treatment

Motion Preservation Technologies

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

BUY NOW (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3506

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Bioprosthetics Market : The increasing prevalence of rheumatoid heart disease, coronary and peripheral artery diseases, and other cardiovascular diseases have led to the increasing demand for long-term treatment and relief, factors that are anticipated to drive bioprosthetics market growth.

Stone Treatment Devices Market : Factors such as mounting geriatric populace, an expansion in the frequencies of stone formation, upsurge in the recurrence of the stone after a medical procedure, a tendency towards minimally invasive procedures are expected to propel the industry in the coming years.

Automated Insulin Delivery Systems Market : Automated Insulin Delivery Systems is an user friendly technology that regulate blood glucose level with the help of continuous glucose monitoring.

Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Management Market : The unique nature of cerebrospinal fluid dynamics in each patient has challenged neurologists, neurosurgeons, and medical device developers. This has led to cumulative demand for advanced cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) management devices.

Sacral Neuromodulation Market : A rise in the prevalence of overactive bladder & urge continence among masses along with the expansion of the geriatric population base across the globe is the key factor driving the market growth.

Central Venous Catheters Market : Catheters are an efficient delivery mechanism for surgical procedures. These are medical devices, which are used for the treatment of a large number of cardiovascular diseases and other chronic disorders.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com



Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs