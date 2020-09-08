Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Roper Technologies to Present at RBC Capital Markets Virtual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) announced that it is presenting at an investor conference sponsored by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 8:00 AM (Eastern Time).  A link to the virtual presentation will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.  The presentation can also be accessed directly by using the following URL https://rbc.event.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500, Fortune 1000, and the Russell 1000 indices. Roper operates businesses that design and develop software (both license and software-as-a-service) and engineered products and solutions for a variety of niche end markets. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

Contact Information:
Investor Relations
+1 (941) 556-2601
investor-relations@ropertech.com

 

 

