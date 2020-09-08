Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,181 in the last 365 days.

Notice – Emergency Rule: LAC 7:XV.171 (Guava Root Knot Nematode Quarantine)

NEWS

Notice – Emergency Rule: LAC 7:XV.171 (Guava Root Knot Nematode Quarantine)

September 8, 2020

LDAF has filed an emergency rule with the State Register giving public notice that in accordance with the emergency provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:953(B), and in order to avoid a lapse in coverage until a permanent rule us in effect, the State Entomologist has enacted an emergency regulation amending LAC 7:XV.171 to allow sweet potatoes to be moved from areas quarantine for Guava Root Knot Nematode into Louisiana for processing under a Special Permit issued by LDAF. For more information, please contact our office.

Declaration of Emergency

Emergency Rule

You just read:

Notice – Emergency Rule: LAC 7:XV.171 (Guava Root Knot Nematode Quarantine)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.