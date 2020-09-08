NEWS

Notice – Emergency Rule: LAC 7:XV.171 (Guava Root Knot Nematode Quarantine)

LDAF has filed an emergency rule with the State Register giving public notice that in accordance with the emergency provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:953(B), and in order to avoid a lapse in coverage until a permanent rule us in effect, the State Entomologist has enacted an emergency regulation amending LAC 7:XV.171 to allow sweet potatoes to be moved from areas quarantine for Guava Root Knot Nematode into Louisiana for processing under a Special Permit issued by LDAF. For more information, please contact our office.

Declaration of Emergency

Emergency Rule