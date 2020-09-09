Attorney Steve Barnes Sponsors 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Support of Alzheimer’s Research

The 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is scheduled for September 12.

This support provides essential funds as we continue to invest in research toward a cure and provide resources to care for and support all impacted by dementia across the Western New York region.” — Jill Horner, Director of Alzheimer's Association, Western NY Chapter

BUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Barnes, Buffalo-based attorney and philanthropist, will be an official sponsor of the 2020 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will take place as an interactive experience on September 12. Barnes’ support will benefit host organization Alzheimer’s Association and advance research toward prevention, treatment, and the search for a cure.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event organized to raise awareness of the progressive disease that currently impacts nearly a half-million people in New York State alone. Registration is free and walkers are encouraged to fundraise and spread the word.

“Millions of patients and families around the world are living with the challenges of Alzheimer’s and other dementia, including many here in our community,” Steve Barnes said. “I have personally lost a beloved uncle to the disease and know the impact and hardships firsthand. Even in the face of the pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is providing a creative solution to keep walkers safe while maintaining focus on their critical mission to raise awareness and continue the search for a cure. I’m very proud to support this important cause.”

Due to the pandemic, participants are encouraged to walk in smaller, socially distanced groups in their communities rather than gather at a singular location as in years past. Walkers can download the Walk to End Alzheimer’s app to track their steps and receive words of encouragement during their journey. They will also be able to view the Opening and Promise Garden Ceremonies online.

“We truly appreciate the generous support of Mr. Barnes and hope his donation will encourage others to follow his lead,” said Jill Horner, the executive director of the Association’s Western New York chapter. “This support provides essential funds as we continue to invest in research toward a cure and provide resources to care for and support all impacted by dementia across the Western New York region.”

Barnes is dedicated to serving the community and acting as a catalyst for positive change for the future of the Alzheimer’s organization. He’s a regular donor and has personally contributed thousands of dollars to benefit the cause over the last several years.

For more information on this year’s event or to register or donate, please visit The Walk to End Alzheimer’s website at alz.org/WNYwalk.

About Steve Barnes

Steve Barnes has had over 30 years of experience in his career as an attorney and philanthropic community activist. He served as a former Marine Corps officer and combat veteran of the Gulf War. Barnes understands the importance of maintaining unwavering focus to achieve any goal. In addition, Barnes is passionate about coming together collectively as a community in order to assist in dynamic movements like The Alzheimer’s Association.

About Alzheimer’s Association

The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit organization funding top-tier research with the goal of assisting individuals and families who struggle with the disease and ultimately ending Alzheimer’s and all other forms of dementia. Funds raised from this walk will be donated to support global research for a cure, as well as provide support and assistance for those who have been diagnosed or affected by the disease.