Adult Operator Injured in ATV Collision in Jericho Mountain State Park

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Robert Mancini 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 September 8, 2020

Gorham, NH – On Sunday, September 6 at approximately 5:30 p.m., law enforcement personnel from the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the Coos County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) collision on Smitty’s Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park. Upon notification of the incident, members of the Gorham Fire Department (GFD) and Berlin Fire Department (BFD) as well as EMS personnel from Gorham EMS and Berlin Ambulance responded to the scene.

Once on scene, law enforcement personnel confirmed that an adult operator and youth passenger were involved in the collision. The adult operator was identified as Kelly O’Connell, a 54 year-old female, from Westerly, Rhode Island. The passenger was a 10 year-old male. Based on information gathered at the scene, it appears that the operator lost control of the ATV after going over a large piece of ledge while traveling south and heading downhill. After going over the ledge, the ATV veered to the left and subsequently off the trail and into a tree. As a result, O’Connell sustained a serious injury, while the youth passenger suffered only minor injury. O’Connell was riding with her husband, who was operating a separate ATV when the incident occurred.

The operator and passenger were initially treated for their injuries by EMS personnel and were then transported from the scene to an awaiting ambulance by the BFD and GFD Rescue Utility-Terrain Vehicles (UTV). EMS personnel from Gorham EMS then transported the injured parties by Ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital (AVH) in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment. Both the operator and passenger were wearing a helmet and eye protection. Challenging terrain on the trail and operator inattention are considered to be the primary contributing factors.