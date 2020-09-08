Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NNSA Administrator visits Nevada National Security Site as part of Nuclear Security Enterprise tour

Coinciding with the 20th anniversary of NNSA’s creation, the Administrator is visiting the agency’s eight laboratories, plants, and sites. She began the tour in July and has visited locations in South Carolina, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas.  She plans to complete the tour by year’s end.

While at NNSS, Administrator Gordon-Hagerty recognized the security enhancements of the Argus Project, celebrated cost savings from a dedicated emergency communications network at a nearby commercial facility, and toured the archives of the National Atomic Testing Museum. She also visited with, in person and via livestream, the 2,500 employees at the Nevada site, who have persevered through the COVID-19 pandemic and made it possible for NNSA to fulfill its national security missions.

