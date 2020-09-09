Dr. Katinka van der Merwe Announces Release of Second Book on Fibromyalgia

“Taming the Beast: A Guide to Conquering Fibromyalgia” helps patients and loved ones understand what might have caused their fibromyalgia, the different kinds of fibromyalgia, and the obscure symptoms.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS , USA , September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Dr. Katinka van der Merwe’s new book, titled “Taming the Beast: A Guide to Conquering Fibromyalgia,” she looks at fibromyalgia in a completely new way, focusing on what may have caused the disease in the first place and how to differentiate between the different forms of the condition. The book also dives deeper into the nervous system and how it impacts fibromyalgia.

Fibromyalgia is one of the most complicated, debilitating diseases that a person can face, as well as a widely misunderstood condition. There are many conflicting pieces of advice out there to help people eliminate their daily pain associated with fibromyalgia. Traditional medicine has failed many patients; therefore, many have then gone on to find success with holistic treatments.

“I want to take a complete look at fibromyalgia from a different stance,” Dr. Katinka said. “I also wanted to give people hope and talk about the positive steps they can take to help deal with all of the symptoms associated with fibromyalgia, including the sneaky ones that people may not even notice.”

With a practice located in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Dr. Katinka helps patients transition into remission using non-invasive and holistic treatments which strategically focus on the debilitating source of pain. Dr. Katinka has an unheard of 84% success rate, even when dealing with the most severe cases.

“This book is meant to be a tool people can use on their path towards understanding this disease and living a life that is full of happy experiences,” Dr. Katinka explains. “It is meant to highlight some of the ways people can take charge of their health - in ways that many other forms of medicine don’t want them to know about.”

Dr. Katinka’s book, “Taming the Beast: A Guide to Conquering Fibromyalgia,” is currently available in paperback and on Kindle through Amazon. Her first book, “Putting Out the Fire: New Hope for RSD/CRPS,” is also available.

More About Spero Clinic & Dr. Katinka van der Merwe

At The Spero Clinic, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe and her team have garnered a stellar reputation of helping those who have been deemed “helpless” around the world, using a 12 Week Neurologic Rehabilitation program. They focus on Neurologic Rehabilitation and restoring balance to the Autonomic Nervous System.

