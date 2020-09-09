Idea Financial Reviewed by LendVer and Named its 2020 Best Business Line of Credit Lender

Idea Financial Named LendVer's 2020 Best Business Line of Credit Lender

The reputable and free database of vetted Best lenders announces industry leader in business line of credit financing

Idea Financial prides itself on having no origination fees, no line of credit prepayment penalties, affordable rates, a simple and fast process, and a dedicated support team.” — lendver.com

WILTON, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LendVer, the reputable database of vetted business and investment property lenders has finalized its review process for the 2020 Best Business Line of Credit Lender, and has selected Miami, Florida based Idea Financial.

Idea Financial is one of the newest members of the alternative business loan industry, but its innovative platform, premier client service, and unique product offerings have enabled it to fund over $115 million thus far; and, continue funding through the COVID-19 pandemic. Idea Financial offers enticing products with affordable rates starting at 1% per month, larger line of credit sizes than its competitors, and a “Bundle” product that offers unique financing flexibility to its borrowers.

Idea Financial specializes in delivering financing to a variety of small businesses, and can fund from $10,000 to $250,000 in as little as one day. Loan proceeds can be used for any business purpose, terms are available from 6 to 18 months, and borrowers can easily access and repay loan proceeds from their online dashboard. Idea Financial prides itself on having no origination fees, no line of credit prepayment penalties, affordable rates, a simple and fast process, and a dedicated support team.

LendVer is pleased to be featuring Idea Financial amid its carefully curated list of the industry's best lenders. Those business owners located in the United States who are interested in reviewing financing options through Idea Financial, can do so for no cost and without their credit being affected by clicking here.

ABOUT LENDVER

LendVer (https://www.lendver.com/) was established to provide a reputable and free database of vetted Best Lenders for business and investment property loan seekers. With federal regulation lax in the commercial loan space, borrowers can now be confident they can find legitimate and trustworthy lenders, not impostors. At LendVer, we believe access to credible lenders should be available to everyone at no cost and without the need to enter personal information, grapple with tedious questionnaires, or wade through pop-up and banner ads.

Hours of research go into the LendVer selection process. Best Lenders have been selected on a merit basis and pay nothing to be featured. Our reviews and informative articles will save time and aggravation in loan searches, and provide the tools to borrow confidently.