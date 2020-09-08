Highway 59 in Thief River Falls resurface project begins September 8 (Sept. 5, 2020)

The project will begin near Falls Cinema and complete near the Holiday station

BEMIDJI, Minn. —Motorists on Highway 59 in Thief River Falls will experience lane closures and short-term delays as crews begin resurfacing the highway from First Street to south of 158th Street.

The construction project is designed to address maintenance concerns due to deteriorating pavements. This repair will temporarily resolve the issue with a more permanent fix to be scheduled at a later date.

The contractor for the project is R.J. Zavoral & Sons, Inc. The project is expected to last two days, weather permitting. For more information on Thief River Falls road construction, visit the website at mndot.gov/d2/projects/2020/thief-river-falls.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

MnDOT reminds drivers to slow down, avoid distractions and follow traffic signs in work zones.

Please join the MnDOT District 2 Facebook group for updates on construction, road conditions and other transportation related topics at facebook.com/groups/mndotnorthwest . For a complete list of projects for 2020, please visit mndot.gov/d2.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###