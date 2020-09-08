Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Shoulder closures on Hwy 7 in Hutchinson Sept. 8-24 (Sept. 4, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. —Drivers will notice alternating shoulder closures on Highway 7 where it joins with Highway 22 west of Hutchinson, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8. MnDOT crews will be performing culvert repairs between Campbell Lake and Otter Lake just east of Sioux Hills Road while water levels are historically low. Work is anticipated to be complete by Sept. 24.

Drivers should use extra caution when approaching and driving through work zones.

Watch for orange cones on this project

MnDOT asks travelers to: 

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change
  • Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment
  • Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones
  • Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel and while walking or biking
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times 

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store

Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsouthwest.

###

