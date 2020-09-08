Shoulder closures on Hwy 7 in Hutchinson Sept. 8-24 (Sept. 4, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. —Drivers will notice alternating shoulder closures on Highway 7 where it joins with Highway 22 west of Hutchinson, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8. MnDOT crews will be performing culvert repairs between Campbell Lake and Otter Lake just east of Sioux Hills Road while water levels are historically low. Work is anticipated to be complete by Sept. 24.

