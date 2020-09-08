Vigtory Sportsbook to Launch with Former President of MGM Interactive and Trump Entertainment Scott Butera as Co-CEO

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott Butera has joined Vigtory as its Co-CEO, joining forces with the company’s current CEO, Sam Rattner. Butera has also joined Vigtory’s Board of Directors.



Rattner founded Vigtory with a vision to create the most innovative, consumer-first sportsbook in the U.S. market - founded on the principles of product, price and state-of-the-art customer experience. Built exclusively for the American bettor, Vigtory delivers first-in-class product through frictionless betting functionality, superior pricing and VIP loyalty, all of which create the most comprehensive platform in the industry. Butera, who shares Rattner’s vision, brings 30 years of executive management and operational expertise across casino operations, sports betting and iGaming. Butera will lead strategy and corporate growth for the emerging sports betting and interactive gaming company.

Prior to joining Vigtory, Butera was President of Interactive Gaming at MGM Resorts International, where he was responsible for the development and operations of sports betting and online gaming across online and traditional platforms. Butera oversaw MGM Resorts’ professional sports partnerships, as well as its digital media strategy. While at MGM Resorts, Butera was instrumental in the launch of BetMGM, the product of Roar Digital, MGM’s joint venture with GVC Holdings. He played a key role in the formation of MGM Resorts’ historic gaming partnerships with the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and BetMGM’s partnership with the National Lacrosse League. Butera also helped form groundbreaking partnerships with Yahoo! Sports and Buffalo Wild Wings, as well as a market access partnership with Boyd Gaming.

Preceding MGM Resorts, Butera was Commissioner of the Arena Football League, President & CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, CEO of Tropicana Entertainment, Chief Operating Officer of the Cosmopolitan Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, President of Metroflag Management, and President, Chief Operating Officer, and Executive Vice President of Trump Entertainment Resorts, Inc. His financial background includes 20 years in investment banking with UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse First Boston, Smith Barney and Bear Stearns & Co, and Coopers & Lybrand in New York.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining Vigtory. While US sports betting and interactive gaming is off to a tremendous start, there are countless opportunities in underserved sectors. Sam and I share a common vision to create a state-of-the-art customer experience, bringing unique sports betting products and a level of sophistication to a market that’s ripe for disruption,” said Butera.

Rattner comments, “My blueprint for building Vigtory has always been to arm the company with specific knowledge, domain expertise and thought-leadership. For 30 years, Scott has helped successfully build and scale some of the most prominent companies in sports and gambling across the United States. I couldn’t be more excited for Scott to be on board.”

Ahead of Vigtory’s launch this Fall, the Company is finalizing deals with professional sports leagues and media outlets alike, utilizing technology to create cutting-edge products across pricing, live-streaming, and data & analytics. Vigtory is securing market-access in multiple jurisdictions across the United States and is currently expanding the team and hiring talent. Sports technology venture fund SeventySix Capital invested in the Chicago based startup and Managing Director Chad Stender holds a board seat.

About VIGTORY

Comprised of sports marketing and legacy gaming executives, Vigtory is reinventing what it means to bet on sports. Entering the industry as the most competitively priced sportsbook in the U.S. market, Vigtory is unrivaled in the fact that its in-app insights and data empowers their bettors to wager in complete confidence. Vigtory delivers an unparalleled product through progressive innovation, ultimately improving fan engagement. Unsatisfied with the current sportsbook offerings, Vigtory was founded by bettors who sought to tackle the most strategic challenge that sportsbooks face: how to build the greatest betting experience at the best possible price.

