Women in Revenue Announces Keynote Speaker for Sept 10th Event, Take Charge, Drive Change

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in Revenue, the non-profit devoted to the advancement of women in sales, marketing, and customer-facing careers, has announced its keynote for the upcoming event, Take Charge, Drive Change: What Women in Revenue Can Do To Increase Diversity in Their Organizations. Registration is open to this free event.

Luvvie Ajayi Jones will open the event with words of inspiration, encouragement, and action. Luvvie is an internationally-recognized speaker with a highly popular TED Talk, Get Comfortable with Being Uncomfortable , which has over 4.8 million views and has been transcribed into 22 languages). She has appeared on stages all over the world including Barbados, France, Ireland, Czech Republic, The Netherlands, Kenya, South Africa and Spain to name a few.

She’s been a featured speaker at noted conferences such as: Cannes Lions, SXSW, Leadercast, 3% Conference, MAKERS Conference. Luvvie has also spoken at some of the world’s most innovative and disruptive brands, such as Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter, Spotify, Nike, Bank of America, Deloitte, and Clif Bar.

Luvvie’s appearance is courtesy of Oracle Corporation, a Women in Revenue sponsor.

The keynote will be followed by a lively panel discussion. Panelists are:

Michelle Cirocco, Chief Responsibility Officer, Televerde

Noorin Fazal, Head of Curriculum and Partnerships, SV Academy

Chantel George, Founder and CEO, Sistas in Sales

Traci Wade, Senior Director, Diversity & Inclusion, Oracle

Moderator: Hana Jacover, Group Account Director, Spear Marketing

The mission of Women In Revenue is to empower current and future women leaders in technology sales and marketing roles with education, support, and networking opportunities. Over the past year it has placed increased emphasis on building the support and community for women of color. The aim of this event is to meet the demand from the organization’s members and partners to provide information and education about how to drive diversity and inclusion in sales and marketing organizations. In addition to September’s live event, Women In Revenue has launched a new speakers’ bureau featuring more than 150 sales and marketing experts to help raise and amplify the voices of its diverse group of members.



Founded in 2018, Women in Revenue is a group of more than 2600 leaders and up and coming leaders in sales, marketing and other revenue impacting roles. Founded in San Francisco, membership is rapidly growing across North America. For more information or to become a member, please visit www.womeninrevenue.org .

