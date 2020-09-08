GOODALL-WITCHER HEALTHCARE LAUNCHES AFFORDABLE CARE INITIATIVE FOR PATIENTS FINANCIALLY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

Goodall-Witcher Healthcare reaches out to Central Texas patients struggling financially due to COVID-19 with a program offering affordable, transparent prices and no surprise bills.

/EIN News/ -- CLIFTON, TEXAS, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Texas Workforce Commission, over 13 percent of Texans were unemployed heading into July in the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

For these members of our community, that means losing health insurance, reliable income and the means to pay for everyday expenses. As doctors and hospitals open for elective procedures, MDsave is making sure that these workers and their families aren’t left without medical care.

To expand options for accessible care, MDsave has partnered with hospitals across the country to enable transparent, affordable healthcare. Patients paying out of pocket, like those who’ve lost their insurance due to COVID-19, need one upfront price they can understand and budget for, without the fear of getting a surprise bill a month later.

With MDsave, Goodall-Witcher Healthcare can offer special reduced prices because we reduce the amount of administration needed for coding and billing.

“By helping our hospital partners get paid without the traditional hassle of insurance claims or collections, we’re able to pre-negotiate savings that we pass on to patients,” explains Paul Ketchel, MDsave CEO and co-founder.

Now that non-essential procedures can resume, it’s important to recognize the toll this has taken on the physical and financial health of both patients and hospitals. MDsave is working with our hospital partners to enable a return to normalcy and bring accessible care back to the community.

About MDsave

Co-located in Brentwood, Tenn. and San Francisco, Calif., MDsave is the world’s first online healthcare marketplace, bringing together patients seeking affordable, reliable care with providers offering high-quality services at fair prices. Using cutting-edge technology, MDsave simplifies the healthcare billing process for patients and providers alike through negotiated rates, bundled pricing, and upfront payment. The MDsave marketplace also helps employers and payers offer more value to employees and policyholders with out-of-pocket deductible costs. Launched in June 2012, the company offers a wealth of information on its website about common illnesses and procedures. For more information, visit http://www.mdsave.com.

