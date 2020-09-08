Rolascreen Creates and Ships Its Largest Order of 43 Screens to Montreal Canada

Rolascreen

Rolascreen USA

Wall Mounted Privacy Screen

Wall Mounted Medical Privacy Screen

Portable Medical Privacy Screen

Portable Medical Privacy Screen

Headquartered in Southern California, Rolascreen aims to meet the demand that is set forth for its products.

The quality of our screens cannot be matched by anyone else in our industry. We have set the standard in the privacy screen and room divider industry and show what a USA made product is all about.”
— Ephraim Barsam
CHATSWORTH, CA, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formerly Kwickscreen USA, Rolascreen has been sending out major volume shipments ever since April 2020. Theirlargest shipment of 43 Portable screens was recently made. Because of the demand for Rolascreen, the only USA made retractable privacy screen, they are also announcing that their manufacturing arm is moving in the next week to a much larger (7,500 SQ FT) building to cope with the rush of orders from Hospitals moving towards Privacy screens rather than Hospital Curtains.

Producing the industry-leading Hospital Privacy Screens, Rolascreen is a Portable, Flexible, Retractable, and Customizable Privacy Screen and Room Divider. Their innovative and versatile Rolascreens, the only ones of their kind made in the United States, are making space management manageable. Divide and Partition open plan spaces, efficiently manage existing spaces, improve the atmosphere with art, and reduce cleaning costs. No more laundering of curtains, no need for permits for construction, come see how Rolascreen will transform your facility. Rolascreen Privacy Screens and Room Dividers are available in two main configurations: A Portable model and a Wall Mounted model. Also, they have a library of thousands of high definition images to pick from to make any space it is in really stand out and not appear to be in a medical environment.

Rolascreen, manufacture and distribute a unique and innovative Privacy Screen and Room Divider. They are the only American manufacturer of Retractable Privacy Screens and Room Dividers.

Their story began in 2012 as Kwickscreen USA, a distributor of foreign-made hospital privacy screens as replacements for hospital curtains. For many years they built close relationships with many clients across the United States and Canada, having placed screens in hospitals, clinics, and schools in 47 States. As distributors, they provided top-notch customer service and warranties for the products they sold.

By 2017 they realized that the needs of their clients were changing and that the products they provided needed to evolve because of new regulations and requirements of the healthcare markets and other industries they served. Since their client’s needs could no longer be met using lesser quality foreign-made privacy screens and room dividers, they took it upon themselves to first improve and then update new products, ones that meet the growing and evolving needs of their clients.

Finally, in 2019, they have rebranded as Rolascreen, emphasizing the inherent quality control of the products made using skilled USA Labor. Personally inspected for quality, use only materials approved for the healthcare setting, and work with their clients one-on-one to make sure they are getting exactly what they need with any customization they desire. Finally, because they both manufacture and sell from within the USA, they can provide customer service and support unmatched by foreign and imported screen manufacturers.

They now supply, what is in their professional opinion, the best options for Privacy Screens and Room Dividers, not only for the healthcare market, but also for many other applications including but not limited to: Education, Emergency Response, Immersive Simulation, Hospitality, and Local, State, and Federal Governments.

Rolascreen has also recently partnered up with an SEO Company in Thousand Oaks, Streamline Results. Streamline Results handles the day to day online advertising and has been tasked the responsibility of growing the brand name online and transforming it to become a strong name within the medical and educational communities.

Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Rolascreen Creates and Ships Its Largest Order of 43 Screens to Montreal Canada

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jonathan Johnson
Streamline Results
+1 805-409-9011
Company/Organization
Streamline Results
1710 N. Moorpark Rd, #135
Thousand Oaks, California, 93561
United States
+1 805-409-9011
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

At Streamline Results, Inc. we pride ourselves as being the one-stop-shop for you web design services, online marketing, Google Maps rankings, social media marketing, and search engine optimization specialist. We strongly believe that you should get all of your services at one company, at affordable prices. Our qualified and professional service will deliver highly valuable results at an affordable price with streamline precision and customer service that is unmatched in the online industry. Streamline Results, Inc. has serviced over 1,000 clients and helped them achieve their online marketing goals. Below is a list of some of the many marketing services we have provided to our highly esteemed clients.

SEO Company Thousand Oaks

More From This Author
Rolascreen Creates and Ships Its Largest Order of 43 Screens to Montreal Canada
Sun Kissed’s, Hakuna Prepares for Next Growth Phase, Streamlines Operations
Solutions ID Online (SIO) Launches Online Store That Provides Asset Intelligence Solutions
View All Stories From This Author