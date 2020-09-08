Rolascreen Creates and Ships Its Largest Order of 43 Screens to Montreal Canada
Headquartered in Southern California, Rolascreen aims to meet the demand that is set forth for its products.
The quality of our screens cannot be matched by anyone else in our industry. We have set the standard in the privacy screen and room divider industry and show what a USA made product is all about.”CHATSWORTH, CA, USA, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formerly Kwickscreen USA, Rolascreen has been sending out major volume shipments ever since April 2020. Theirlargest shipment of 43 Portable screens was recently made. Because of the demand for Rolascreen, the only USA made retractable privacy screen, they are also announcing that their manufacturing arm is moving in the next week to a much larger (7,500 SQ FT) building to cope with the rush of orders from Hospitals moving towards Privacy screens rather than Hospital Curtains.
Producing the industry-leading Hospital Privacy Screens, Rolascreen is a Portable, Flexible, Retractable, and Customizable Privacy Screen and Room Divider. Their innovative and versatile Rolascreens, the only ones of their kind made in the United States, are making space management manageable. Divide and Partition open plan spaces, efficiently manage existing spaces, improve the atmosphere with art, and reduce cleaning costs. No more laundering of curtains, no need for permits for construction, come see how Rolascreen will transform your facility. Rolascreen Privacy Screens and Room Dividers are available in two main configurations: A Portable model and a Wall Mounted model. Also, they have a library of thousands of high definition images to pick from to make any space it is in really stand out and not appear to be in a medical environment.
Rolascreen, manufacture and distribute a unique and innovative Privacy Screen and Room Divider. They are the only American manufacturer of Retractable Privacy Screens and Room Dividers.
Their story began in 2012 as Kwickscreen USA, a distributor of foreign-made hospital privacy screens as replacements for hospital curtains. For many years they built close relationships with many clients across the United States and Canada, having placed screens in hospitals, clinics, and schools in 47 States. As distributors, they provided top-notch customer service and warranties for the products they sold.
By 2017 they realized that the needs of their clients were changing and that the products they provided needed to evolve because of new regulations and requirements of the healthcare markets and other industries they served. Since their client’s needs could no longer be met using lesser quality foreign-made privacy screens and room dividers, they took it upon themselves to first improve and then update new products, ones that meet the growing and evolving needs of their clients.
Finally, in 2019, they have rebranded as Rolascreen, emphasizing the inherent quality control of the products made using skilled USA Labor. Personally inspected for quality, use only materials approved for the healthcare setting, and work with their clients one-on-one to make sure they are getting exactly what they need with any customization they desire. Finally, because they both manufacture and sell from within the USA, they can provide customer service and support unmatched by foreign and imported screen manufacturers.
They now supply, what is in their professional opinion, the best options for Privacy Screens and Room Dividers, not only for the healthcare market, but also for many other applications including but not limited to: Education, Emergency Response, Immersive Simulation, Hospitality, and Local, State, and Federal Governments.
Rolascreen has also recently partnered up with an SEO Company in Thousand Oaks, Streamline Results. Streamline Results handles the day to day online advertising and has been tasked the responsibility of growing the brand name online and transforming it to become a strong name within the medical and educational communities.
