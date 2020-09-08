Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors Host Virtual Reopening Discussion with Israel

Office Activity Update - September 3, 2020

The International Economic Ambassadors, under the direction of Lt. Governor Dan McKee, held a virtual meeting with members of the Israeli Ministry of Health and Education to discuss Israel's school reopening strategies that include having only 18 children in each classroom.

The country has established green, yellow, orange and red zones to identify COVID-19 case prevalence. The education minister explained that there are several red zones that have a high infection rate, and plans are underway to close down entire sections, including schools, until the rate is lower.

The Israeli school system has opened fully with remote learning for those parents who prefer to keep their children at home. The overwhelming response from parents has been to embrace in-person teaching for socialization as well as education.

Since schools reopened in Israel, there has been a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Lt. Governor's International Economic Ambassadors Host Virtual Reopening Discussion with Israel

