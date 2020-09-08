Dannenbaum LLC Now Offering a Variety of Pipe Expansion Joints

An industry leader in providing process equipment for the oil and gas industry has added to its list of pipe expansion joints.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Dannenbaum LLC announced today that it is now offering a variety of pipe expansion joints.

A.D. Muller, the owner of Dannenbaum LLC, said that there are three main types of piping expansion joints, metal, rubber, and fabric. An expansion joint, Muller explained, is installed in a pipe system for a couple of reasons.

"Firstly expansion joints can absorb vibrations and shock," Muller said, before adding, "Secondly expansion joints can also be used to relieve anchor stress, reduce noise, and compensate for misalignment. Additionally, certain expansion joints are also designed for thermal expansion in very hot applications."

Next expansion joints, Muller said, are necessary in systems that convey high-temperature substances such as steam or exhaust gases, or to absorb movement and vibration. Typical pipe expansion joints are made of metal, fabric, or an elastomer (rubber).

Expansion joints are also designed for other criteria, such as noise absorption, anti-vibration, earthquake movement, and building settlement. Expansion joints are also known as "compensators," as they compensate for the thermal movement. Pipe expansion joints or compensators can also be called metallic expansion bellows, or non-metallic expansion bellows.

Dannenbaum LLC, according to Muller, is offering metal expansion joints, which are also referred to as metal bellow expansion joints, metallic expansion joints, exhaust bellows, and metal bellows. Metal bellows expansion joints are helpful for thermal expansion and movement in pipelines. Additionally, they consist of different parts.

The company is also now offering rubber expansion joints (https://www.dannenbaumllc.com/rubber-expansion-joints/), which are made to help with stress, thermal growth, movement, vibration, or pressure, which can happen in a pipe system.

"Picking the right rubber expansion joint can be helpful," Muller noted. "Rubber joints can be made from many different types of rubber material. Also, they are very flexible. In addition, they are good for sound, thermal energy, and shock.

Muller went on to point out that rubber joints can also be called non-metallic expansion joints.

Dannenbaum LLC is now also offering fabric expansion joints (https://www.dannenbaumllc.com/fabric-expansion-joints/), which are used to add flexibility to industrial ducting systems and fan/blower connections to absorb thermal growth. They also isolate vibration and noise and allow for misalignments. Fabric joints are needed in a wide array of industries, including power, petrochemical, pulp & paper, along with countless other industrial facilities. A variety of styles and materials are available to meet the specific requirements of any given application.

"Fabric expansion joints are very flexible," Muller said. "They are made from fabrics. They protect against abrasion. Also, they are good for a piping system that moves in multiple directions. Fabric joints can be custom made and are easy to transport and install. These are usually used when there is low pressure and dry media."

About Dannenbaum LLC

Dannenbaum LLC, a Houston based company, is a recognized leader as a manufacturer's agent of specialty process equipment. Geographically covering Texas, Dannenbaum LLC is focused on the Hydrocarbon, Refining, Chemical, Power, Engineering, Construction, and Offshore industry. With over 30 years of experience, Dannenbaum LLC can help you with all of your process equipment needs and orders, from complex projects, engineering help, budgetary pricing, or re-orders.

