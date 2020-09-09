Nastel XRay applied to USA Elections, COVID19 and Blockchain
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nastel XRay is a highly scalable analytics platform. Nastel XRay quickly identifies critical events from any machine-data sources by applying highly advanced, but easy to use machine learning algorithms to identify and predict potential outcomes. “The fastest way for real people to find meaningful signals in their data”
Here are three interesting pre-built use cases.
Use case 1 - The US Presidential Elections, who is going to Win Trump or Biden?
You will see the applied analytics to the real-time feeds of all the Tweets and Reddit posts that are associated with the US presidential elections. The data is categorized and analyzed in real time and grouped as Gossip, Positive and Negative public sentiments and the impact on the Electoral College per state. The system projects a winner in real time, and you may be surprised how some states are flipping! It provides a different view of the social-media and public mood about the presidential candidates, in ways that no one else is considering and is very different from any of the polls.
Use case 2 - Are you concerned about COVID-19?
You can see (and drill down into the real-time feeds) a number of public data sources of COVID-19 data such as Johns Hopkins University, CDC, Reddit and others. The analysis of the data shows information that will help you understand the current trends, the spread, the infection density per million people, and current fatality rates of the virus in new ways. Want to know how your state, county or country is dealing with COVID-19 right now, just drill into the dashboards are see.
Use case 3 - Are you interested in blockchains?
It is based on the Nastel XRay analytics platform and digests in real time all the transactions on a number of major public blockchain platforms such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) and Libra. Nastel XRay provides critical information to make intelligent decisions in crypto currency trading. This platform can be used for private blockchains as well. Again this is a live system with real data and you may be able to discover critical information that you can exploit to make a fortune.
Nastel XRay understands Machine data and helps you discover new knowledge by applying machine learning algorithms. Many businesses have already discovered Nastel XRay and are using it to drive their decision making. What can Nastel XRay do for you?
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Nastel is privately held and profitable since inception. Nastel solution includes products AutoPilot for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator (formerly known as AutoPilot on Demand) for multi-middleware management.
Laura Boccardo
Here are three interesting pre-built use cases.
Use case 1 - The US Presidential Elections, who is going to Win Trump or Biden?
You will see the applied analytics to the real-time feeds of all the Tweets and Reddit posts that are associated with the US presidential elections. The data is categorized and analyzed in real time and grouped as Gossip, Positive and Negative public sentiments and the impact on the Electoral College per state. The system projects a winner in real time, and you may be surprised how some states are flipping! It provides a different view of the social-media and public mood about the presidential candidates, in ways that no one else is considering and is very different from any of the polls.
Use case 2 - Are you concerned about COVID-19?
You can see (and drill down into the real-time feeds) a number of public data sources of COVID-19 data such as Johns Hopkins University, CDC, Reddit and others. The analysis of the data shows information that will help you understand the current trends, the spread, the infection density per million people, and current fatality rates of the virus in new ways. Want to know how your state, county or country is dealing with COVID-19 right now, just drill into the dashboards are see.
Use case 3 - Are you interested in blockchains?
It is based on the Nastel XRay analytics platform and digests in real time all the transactions on a number of major public blockchain platforms such as Bitcoin (BTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) and Libra. Nastel XRay provides critical information to make intelligent decisions in crypto currency trading. This platform can be used for private blockchains as well. Again this is a live system with real data and you may be able to discover critical information that you can exploit to make a fortune.
Nastel XRay understands Machine data and helps you discover new knowledge by applying machine learning algorithms. Many businesses have already discovered Nastel XRay and are using it to drive their decision making. What can Nastel XRay do for you?
About Nastel:
Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Plainview, NY, Nastel Technologies provides IT organizations and business executives with the tools and insights they need to understand and manage their digital environments. Nastel is a privately held company headquartered in New York, with offices in the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany and Mexico, and a network of partners throughout Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia. Nastel is privately held and profitable since inception. Nastel solution includes products AutoPilot for proactive monitoring, XRay covering Decision Support and end-to-end transaction tracking, and Navigator (formerly known as AutoPilot on Demand) for multi-middleware management.
Laura Boccardo
Nastel Technologies
+1 516-801-2100
email us here