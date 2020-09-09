Florida State Parks Foundation helps fund new pavilion for Florida horse riders
Fechtel is a mecca for horse riders with over 26 miles of multi-use trails
We are delighted to have contributed to this project which further enhances the horse-riding opportunities at Fechtel.”TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new pavilion at one of Florida’s most popular horse-riding destinations has been completed, thanks to a grant from the Florida State Parks Foundation.
The pavilion cost about $7,500 of which $3,500 was provided by the Foundation.
“We are delighted to have contributed to this project which further enhances the horse-riding opportunities at Fechtel,” said Foundation President Gil Ziffer.
The pavilion is on the Fechtel Tract in Eustis, which is part of the Lower Wekiva River Preserve State Park. For years it has been a mecca for horse riders with over 26 miles of multi-use trails that take riders and their horses through open pastures, hammocks, and over seasonal creeks and streams. It is also popular with equestrians who want to camp out with their horses.
The pavilion was built by the Florida Trail Blazers, a Central Florida equestrian club dedicated to the establishment and preservation of horse trails in Florida. Over the years they have completed many projects at Fechtel to increase facilities for horse riders. Fechtel now boasts a horse barn, stables, open paddock, bathroom and showers, mounting block, and water troughs for horses and picnic areas.
Valerie Tanner with Florida Trailblazers said the new pavilion is a welcome addition to Fechtel’s amenities and will provide a place to gather during campouts if it rains or for riders to get out of the sun.
The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy.
The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
