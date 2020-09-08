Injured Hiker near Mt. Chocorua

CONTACT: Sergeant Alex Lopashanski 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 September 8, 2020

Albany, NH – For the second time on Saturday, September 5, this time shortly before 9:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified that a hiker was injured on the Champney Brook Trail in the area of Mt. Chocorua. The hiker was Niloufar Saharkhiz, 29, of New York, NY. She was hiking in a group of eight friends, and they were descending from the summit when she severely injured her ankle. She was over two miles from the trailhead. There is no cell phone service in the area. Her friend hiked out and phoned 911 for assistance.

While waiting for rescuers, the rest of her companions made an effort to get her down the trail but progress was very difficult and slow. Along with Conservation Officers, rescuers from Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded. Saharkhiz was placed in a litter and carried out to the trailhead. She arrived back at 12:30 a.m. and was driven from the scene by friends.

Lakes Region Search and Rescue is a highly skilled volunteer search and rescue organization whose members work hard to maintain the skills and equipment necessary to carry out rescues across the state. Anyone can donate to LRSAR through the New Hampshire Outdoor Council at www.nhoutdoorcouncil.org. Donations are fully tax deductible. Outdoor enthusiasts are also encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.